 

Vicor Hires Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Channel Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today announced the appointment of David Krakauer as Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Channel Strategy. Mr. Krakauer will oversee all marketing activities including corporate branding, promotion, and communications, as well as channel marketing and sales enablement.

Prior to joining Vicor, Mr. Krakauer was responsible for corporate marketing and customer experience at Analog Devices where he also held prior roles managing successful product lines. Mr. Krakauer has a BSEE and MSEE from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.

Vicor Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing, Phil Davies commented, “David brings extensive experience in driving profitable revenue growth through novel marketing strategies and practices. We are pleased to bring David on board as Vicor continues to build its brand in high-growth markets as the high-performance power module company.”

Follow Vicor on Social Media
Twitter: @VicorPower »
Vicor Corporation on LinkedIn »
Vicor PowerBlog »

About Vicor Corporation

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high-performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense. 
www.vicorpower.com

Vicor is a trademark of Vicor Corporation.

Contact
Colin Boroski
Rainier Communications
cboroski@rainierco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3a6600-831d-4d26 ...


Vicor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vicor Hires Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Channel Strategy ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today announced the appointment of David Krakauer as Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Channel Strategy. Mr. Krakauer will oversee all marketing activities …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Vicor Wins Semiconductor Company Award at 2020 GSA Awards