Vicor Hires Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Channel Strategy

ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today announced the appointment of David Krakauer as Vice President of Corporate Marketing and Channel Strategy. Mr. Krakauer will oversee all marketing activities including corporate branding, promotion, and communications, as well as channel marketing and sales enablement.



Prior to joining Vicor, Mr. Krakauer was responsible for corporate marketing and customer experience at Analog Devices where he also held prior roles managing successful product lines. Mr. Krakauer has a BSEE and MSEE from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as well as an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management.