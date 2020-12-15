 

LPL Financial Integrates RightCapital Within ClientWorks Technology Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that RightCapital is now integrated with ClientWorks, LPL’s advisor technology platform, providing advisors with additional choice and a more streamlined experience to deliver financial planning services to their clients.

RightCapital is a financial planning software that offers retirement planning, budget and debt management, estate planning, and tax efficient distribution tools to advisors. The easy-to-use software offers a robust calculation engine that quickly generates results, offers a user-friendly interface and simplifies the financial planning experience for clients through a centralized client portal. LPL advisors will benefit from an enhanced experience through its integration with the firm’s ClientWorks platform, with data seamlessly passing to the tool for greater ease in advisor workflows.

“The shift toward holistic financial planning continues to grow within the wealth management space, and advisors need to continuously evolve their practices and their set of capabilities to be able to serve their clients’ most complex needs. As their needs grow, we are meeting advisors where they are with leading solutions that make it easier to run their practices and enhance value with their clients,” said Burt White, LPL Financial managing director and chief investment officer. “The addition of RightCapital further enhances our digital ecosystem, powered by tools that give advisors choice and the capacity to create meaningful experiences for their clients and grow their businesses.”

“We are very excited to partner with LPL Financial,” says RightCapital co-founder and CEO, Shuang Chen. “At RightCapital we are committed to improving the financial planning experience for advisors and their clients. Our integration with the ClientWorks platform achieves this and helps advisors differentiate their services, maximize efficiencies, and drive business growth.”

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer** and a leading custodian (or provider of custodial services) to RIAs. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. 

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC. We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

LPL Financial and RightCapital are not affiliated.

About RightCapital
RightCapital leverages technology to make wealth planning easier and more powerful for financial professionals and their clients. The results: greater efficiency, stronger client relationships, and significant business growth.

Interactive, easy-to-use technology means less time creating financial plans and more time spent with clients. Clear, engaging visualization tools drive home the impact (and value) of the financial professional's retirement, insurance, and tax-planning recommendations. And a modular-based platform provides the ultimate in flexibility.

RightCapital is the fastest-growing financial planning software company in the country. Its rapid innovations, class-leading features, and unbeatable value have revolutionized the financial planning experience and delivered the solutions that today's financial professionals demand. For more information, please visit www.rightcapital.com.

LPL Financial Media Contact:
Lauren Hoyt-Williams
980-321-1232
Lauren.Hoyt-Williams@lpl.com

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

RightCapital Media Contact:
Christine Nero
475-282-8814
Christine.nero@rightcapital.com

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/RightCapitalHQ

https://www.linkedin.com/company/rightcapital

https://www.facebook.com/rightcapital/

https://www.youtube.com/c/RightCapital/videos


LPL Financial Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LPL Financial Integrates RightCapital Within ClientWorks Technology Platform CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that RightCapital is now …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
LPL Financial Hires Brent Simonich as EVP, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer
14.12.20
LPL Financial Welcomes White Oak Investment Management
09.12.20
LPL Financial Awarded for Its Innovative M&A Solutions
09.12.20
LPL Financial, Gladstone Wealth Partners Welcome Advisor Joe Mastroianni
08.12.20
LPL Financial Research Publishes Outlook 2021: Powering Forward
07.12.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Rosemont Financial Group
02.12.20
LPL Financial to Acquire Waddell & Reed’s Wealth Management Business and Enter Into Long-Term Partnership With Macquarie
30.11.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Nautica Wealth Advisors
23.11.20
LPL Financial Welcomes Verus Capital Partners
19.11.20
Adara Wealth Management Launches With Support of LPL Strategic Wealth Services