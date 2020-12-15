 

R- Three Technologies Inc. Announces Definitive Acquisition Asset Agreement

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- R- THREE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (OTC under symbol RRRT) is pleased to announce that they have executed a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement of Mr. Robinson’s Giddy Up Energy Products assets, including corporate trademarks, logos, product formulations and business plan to market the products he and his team have created.

About Giddy Up Energy Products

The future direction and activities of the Company will be headed by James L. Robinson, who has over forty-five years of experience as an entrepreneur in the entertainment, food and beverage industry.  His vision foresaw where the energy beverage industry was going, which inspired him to form Giddy Up Energy Products and rekindle his former relationships with the top distribution leaders, vendors, brokers and other key people in the beverage industry; one of our most valuable assets.

He has recruited a team of seasoned professionals in sales, distribution, marketing, advertising, promotion, social media and training in the food and beverage industry to launch Giddy Up Energy Products in 2021. Key announcements will be made in the near future naming members of our Executive management team and high-profile advisors.

Our initial goal is to develop and manufacture healthier, premium nutritional energy products without compromising quality or taste.  Our products will combine all-natural flavors, herbs, multiple vitamins, proteins and other nutritionally enhanced ingredients. 

The excitement of the new millennial generation and the energy products market explosion brings about tremendous opportunities and potential growth in what Giddy Up Energy Products can achieve for our loyal shareholders.

Giddy Up Energy Products will initially be a wholesale manufacturer, engaged in marketing and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks, shakes, protein energy bars, and related health related nutritional products. The company manufactures under strict GMP guidelines at GMP Certified and/or FDA registered facility.

Stan Kolaric, CEO of the company, commented, “I am very pleased the acquisition of Giddy Up Energy Products Inc. is promising new phase for R Three Technologies Inc. and its shareholders. With vertical integration taking effect immediately, we believe this new acquisition will solidify company as one of the major producers of new millennial generation energy product. We look forward to closing the 2020 on a high note and array of new initiatives in 2021 with the motto IT’S TIME TO GIDDY UP.”

