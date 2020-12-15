Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Awarded Project Tundra Carbon Storage Consulting Services Contract

A leader in the multi-disciplinary execution of carbon management, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures will advise Minnkota on the safe design and overall requirements of Project Tundra’s storage facility. Oxy Low Carbon Ventures leverages Occidental’s 40+ years of carbon management expertise, in which it safely processes, transports and stores approximately 20 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) annually in its operations.

Occidental has developed standards and protocols recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for monitoring, reporting and verifying the amount, safety and permanence of CO 2 stored through secure geologic sequestration. The company holds the nation’s first two EPA-approved monitoring, reporting and verification plans for geologic sequestration through enhanced oil recovery production. Oxy Low Carbon Ventures will apply this singular expertise and know-how to advise Minnkota on the safe design and overall requirements for Project Tundra’s storage facility.

“Project Tundra is one example of how our experience in carbon management is helping industry realize its carbon reduction goals,” said Dr. Doug Conquest, Vice President, Services, Oxy Low Carbon Ventures. “The potential for underground sequestration of CO 2 is on the order of billions of tonnes per year, and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures is perfectly positioned to help companies and governments meet their ambitions to address climate change. We commend the Minnkota Power Cooperative on their leadership and vision.”



In preparation for the potential start of construction in early 2022, Minnkota is conducting comprehensive front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies, partly funded with grants from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC). Oxy Low Carbon Ventures will advise on the CO 2 storage portion of the project, including transportation and secure geologic sequestration, in collaboration with the University of North Dakota’s Energy and Environmental Research Center (EERC), an effort that received funding from the NDIC and the CarbonSAFE Phase III program awarded by the DOE in April.