MedX Holdings Inc. Provides Year End Shareholder Update

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH), the “Company”, is pleased to provide an update to shareholders for the year end of 2020.

Having appointed a new CEO, Hans Enriquez, regaining OTC Markets access, getting 3 periods of quarterly filings caught up and achieving Pink Current status, the Company is ready to begin executing its operational strategy for 2021.



The Company expects a final change of control of the majority shares to be transferred to Hans Enriquez within a couple weeks. Once complete, the Company will begin merging in new subsidiaries within the hemp and cannabis industries followed by a name and ticker change.



Stated CEO, Hans Enriquez: “I’m very pleased with the progress that has been made in the 6 months since I’ve come into MEDH and as the momentum of legalization continues to grow, we continue to position ourselves and look forward to a very prosperous year ahead.”



About MedX Holdings, Inc.: