 

MedX Holdings Inc. Provides Year End Shareholder Update

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MEDH), the “Company”, is pleased to provide an update to shareholders for the year end of 2020. 

Having appointed a new CEO, Hans Enriquez, regaining OTC Markets access, getting 3 periods of quarterly filings caught up and achieving Pink Current status, the Company is ready to begin executing its operational strategy for 2021.

The Company expects a final change of control of the majority shares to be transferred to Hans Enriquez within a couple weeks. Once complete, the Company will begin merging in new subsidiaries within the hemp and cannabis industries followed by a name and ticker change.

Stated CEO, Hans Enriquez: “I’m very pleased with the progress that has been made in the 6 months since I’ve come into MEDH and as the momentum of legalization continues to grow, we continue to position ourselves and look forward to a very prosperous year ahead.”

About MedX Holdings, Inc.:

MedX Holdings, Inc. is a brands and acquisition company. Our vision is to develop brands and the ancillary infrastructure needed to create demand through vertical integration, strategic partnerships, licensing, franchising, and providing solutions to the emerging hemp and cannabis industry.

Contact:

MedX Holdings, Inc.

(737) 777 0420

info@medxholdings.co

Follow us on Twitter @MedX_Holdings

Website: www.medxholdings.co

Safe-Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements.


