Regarding the dividend policy update of companies owned by AB “Ignitis grupė”

The principles of dividends allocation by owned companies were updated in order to ensure the pay-out of dividends established in the Dividend Policy of Ignitis Group.

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – Ignitis Group) informs that on 15 December 2020 the Board of Ignitis Group approved the updated dividend policy of companies owned by Ignitis Group (hereinafter – Dividend Policy of Owned Companies). The provisions of the policy shall be followed when making decisions regarding the allocation of dividends by the companies owned by Ignitis Group.

According to the updated Dividend Policy of Owned Companies, a company owned by Ignitis Group (hereinafter – Owned Company) shall allocate dividends for the financial year or a period shorter than the financial year using at least 80 per cent of the net profit of the Owned Company received during the financial period for which the dividends are offered.

The updated Dividend Policy of Owned Companies will enter into force on 15 December 2020.

Dividend Policy of Owned Companies was revised because of the updated Dividend Policy of Ignitis Group, which entered into force on 4 September 2020, reported on 3 September 2020 in a material event notice.

The updated Dividend Policy of Owned Companies is attached to the document.

