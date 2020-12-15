 

Financial Reporting of Ssh Communications Security Corporation in 2021

FINANCIAL REPORTING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION IN 2021

During 2021, SSH Communications Security Corporation publishes the following financial information:

  • FY 2020 Financial Statements Bulletin: February 18, 2021
  • FY 2020 Annual Report: released during Week 10
  • Interim Report, January–March (Q1): April 27, 2021
  • Interim Report, January–June (Q2): July 20, 2021
  • Interim Report, January–September (Q3): October 21, 2021

SSH Communications Security Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned for Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Helsinki, Finland.

SSH Communications Security follows a silent period starting 30 days before the publication of its financial information.


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Niklas Nordström
CFO


For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.ssh.com


SSH Communications Security Corporation
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure and control their digital core – their critical data, applications and services. We have over 3,000 customers around the world, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world’s largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe and Asia; and through a global network of certified partners. The company’s shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.


