

FINANCIAL REPORTING OF SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION IN 2021



During 2021, SSH Communications Security Corporation publishes the following financial information:

FY 2020 Financial Statements Bulletin: February 18, 2021

FY 2020 Annual Report: released during Week 10

Interim Report, January–March (Q1): April 27, 2021

Interim Report, January–June (Q2): July 20, 2021

Interim Report, January–September (Q3): October 21, 2021

SSH Communications Security Corporation's Annual General Meeting is planned for Thursday, March 25, 2021 in Helsinki, Finland.



SSH Communications Security follows a silent period starting 30 days before the publication of its financial information.