 

Tyler Technologies to Provide Tax Billing and Collection System to Shelby County, Tennessee

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has signed an agreement with Shelby County, Tennessee, for the County Trustee’s Office to utilize Tyler’s Munis Tax Billing & Collection solution. The office will use Tyler’s solution to assist with Tennessee property tax billing and collections.

The Trustee’s Office is currently using a dated legacy solution to handle its property tax billing, but it is not intuitive for staff and has limitations imposed by being hosted on-premises. The Trustee’s Office is highly desirous of a more modern, cloud-based solution and ultimately selected Tyler because of its public sector expertise and footprint in the area.

“We are continuously looking for ways to bring more productivity to our staff and more effective service to our constituents,” said Regina Morrison Newman, Shelby County Trustee. “We are confident that Tyler will help streamline tax billing and collections for our county through an all-inclusive but flexible solution.”

Tyler’s Munis Tax Billing & Collection solution will bring a number of new capabilities and benefits to Shelby County, including

  • A comprehensive solution that can be customized specifically for the unique processes and requirements associated with Tennessee tax billing needs
  • Managing the entire tax billing and collection process from computer-assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) imports and bill generation to collections
  • Improved operational efficiency, responsiveness, and consistency of data and processes
  • Real-time insight into business processes for strategic county decision-making
  • Hosting through a cloud platform, which will bring increased security, built in disaster recovery, and increased application availability

“We’re pleased to bring an efficient and comprehensive tax billing and collection solution to Shelby County to replace its legacy product that is no longer serving the county’s needs,” said Chris Webster, president of Tyler’s ERP Division. “Our solution is developed to meet each state’s unique property tax billing needs, which helps streamline processes for staff and the community they serve. And, by deploying a cloud-based solution, the county will see an increase in staff efficiency due to small and continuous feature set releases, making services more available to their residents.”

Shelby County is the largest county by population and geographic area in Tennessee with a population of more than 930,000. Tyler also provides its Odyssey Case Manager and iasWorld CAMA and assessment administration modules to the county.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 26,000 successful installations across more than 10,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler was named to Forbes' "Best Midsize Employers" list in 2019 and has been recognized three times on Forbes’ "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

