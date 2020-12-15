Andy King to Retire From Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) today announced that Andy King is retiring from the company as president of the global components business, effective December 31, 2020.

“Andy has been an instrumental part of driving the growth and success of Arrow during his 34 years at the company,” said Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of Arrow. “He has been a valuable member of our leadership team, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”