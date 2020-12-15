Wrap Up The Holidays With Last-Minute Gifts At Macy’s
‘Tis the season for thoughtful giving. For those who haven’t decided on the perfect gift just yet, Macy’s (NYSE:M) has it covered with unique items across all price points on macys.com, mobile app or safely shopping in stores nationwide. With same-day delivery through DoorDash now $5 through Wednesday, Dec. 23 and contactless curbside pick-up through Thursday, Dec. 24, customers can get just-the-right gift right up to the last minute. Whether you’re looking for an impressive gadget for the tech lover or a trendy loungewear set (the unofficial uniform of 2020), Macy’s has something to make everyone feel special and celebrated this season. If inspiration is what you need, easy-to-navigate shopping guides by price or personality are available at macys.com/gifts.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005742/en/
Macy’s offers last-minute shoppers inspiration with thoughtful gifts for every personality and price point; Charter Club Striped-Cuff Chenille Gloves, $24.50 (Photo: Business Wire)
For shoppers who want to come in and pick out or pick up their gifts, Macy’s is delivering peace of mind with enhanced cleaning and safety measures. These include additional cleaning during open hours, occupancy checks to anticipate and mitigate crowds, sanitation stations throughout all stores, and company issued protective wear for store colleagues. Additionally, we encourage all shoppers to observe social distancing while keeping a reindeer’s distance apart.
Toys
Shopping for someone who’s been good all year? Macy’s has the best toys for girls and boys! With a larger-than-life assortment for all ages, Santa’s helpers can find toy inspiration by age group in Macy’s Toy Gift Guide. Check out our toy shop filled with everything a kid (and a kid-at-heart) could ever want, including board games, puzzles and so much more.
Must-Have Toys
- Discovery Mindblown Toy Chemistry Pack-N-Go Experiment Set
- Pillow Pets Disney Star Wars R2D2 Sleeptime Lite Toy
- Fisher Price Linkimals Musical Moose
- FAO Schwarz Toy Fashion Plates Designer Set
- Nerf Power Moves Marvel Avengers Iron Man Repulsor Blast Kids Roleplay Toy
- Trolls DreamWorks World Tour Rapping Tiny Diamond
- Frozen 2 Walk & Talk Olaf
- Klutz Maker Lab - Circuit Games
- Melissa and Doug Deluxe Pet Care Play Set
Gift Subscriptions
Give an out-of-the-box gift that keeps on giving with one of our specialty curated subscription offerings.
Macy’s Beauty Box
Give the gift of beauty all year long with a monthly subscription to discovering new favorites. Each box features a chic pouch that holds five deluxe samples from the best brands, plus a special treat of $5 off your beauty purchases, all for $15 a month. Simply visit macys.com/subscription/ beautybox to sign up.
Macy’s Wine Cellar
Toast the season with a personalized wine experience from Macy’s Wine Cellar. Dream of a white Christmas (or a red one!) by gifting someone on your list a subscription to the Macy’s Wine Cellar Club. Give them a dozen reasons to celebrate, including some bubbly for New Year’s Eve, by sending them the 12-day Countdown Festive Wine Box. Check out macyswinecellar.com for more ideas.
Personal Stylist
This season, Macy’s has you covered on the things St. Nick can’t! Expert personal stylists offer free virtual consultations, can advise on the perfect holiday outfit and even suggest great last-minute gifts – they can wrap and ship it to make it feel extra special! Just book an appointment online at macys.com/personalstylist and your first appointment will land you 20 percent off your first purchase.
Very Merry Last-Minute Gifts
Make spirits bright this season by putting some thought into the perfect present. Whether exchanging gifts in-person or virtually this year, Macy’s has last-minute gift inspiration for everyone, stocking stuffers that will be a big hit and even a few unexpected ideas that will bring a little joy. Discover a curated list of the season’s top gifts at every price point at macys.com/gifts.
Gifts Under $15
- Charter Club Women's Chenille Super Soft Cozy Socks, Created for Macy's
- Macy's Make-A-Wish Believe Slider Bracelet, $2 Donation to Make-A-Wish from each purchase
- Clinique 2-Pc. Pop Treats Gift Set
- Harper + Ari Pink Champagne Bar Bath Bomb
- Godiva Ornament Star Chocolate Gift Box, 10 Piece Set
- Mario Badescu 3-Pc. Hand Cream Collection Set
- Mio Marino Retro Leather Alphabet Keychain
- Designworks Ink Stainless Steel Clink Drink Straw Set
- Lucky Feather Delightful Journals Bucket List
- TONYMOLY 4-Pc. Minions To Go Set
Gifts Under $25
- Thirstystone Frosted Glass Recipe Shaker
- Dash Express Mini Donut Maker
- WoodWick Candle 2 Medium Jar Holiday Giftset
- Society of Threads Unisex Curved Face Mask Tie Dye 3-Pack
- Giani Bernini Cubic Zirconia 3-Pc. Set Pendant Necklace & Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver, Created for Macy's
- Levi's Sherpa Baseball Hat
- Alfani Men's Beanie, Created for Macy's
- Mario Badescu 5-Pc. Rose & Glow Set, Created for Macy's
- Tory Burch 2-Pc. Deluxe Eau de Parfum Mini Duo Set
- Charter Club Striped-Cuff Chenille Gloves, Created for Macy's
Gifts Under $50
- Isotoner Signature Women's Tessa Sweater-Knit Tall Boot Slippers with Memory Foam
- Charter Club Cozy Plush 50" x 70" Throw, Created for Macy's
- Steve Madden Cozy Plaid Muffler Scarf
- Wild And Woofy Dog Starter Kit
- Thirstystone 2 Pack of 15 Oz Black Stainless Steel Wine Tumblers
- MAC 3-Pc. Frosted Firework Run The Show Gift Set
- Studio Mercantile Travel Cool-Cook Grill & Cooler Combo
- Club Room Men's Pajama Set, Created for Macy's
- Created For Macy's, 4-Pc. Macy's Favorite Scents Prestige Fragrance Sampler Set for Her - Edition II
- Cuisinart 10-Pc. Ceramic-Coated Cutlery Set with Blade Guards
Luxe Gifts
- Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 6.5QT Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer
- Fitbit Versa 2 Black Elastomer Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch 39mm
- Macy's Diamond Heart Pendant 18" Necklace (1/2 ct. t.w.) in 10k White, Yellow or Rose Gold
- UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slippers
- Homedics Pro Series II Percussion Massage Gun
- Coravin Model Three Wine Preservation System
- Drybar Double Shot Dryer Brush
- Hotel Collection Cotton Waffle Textured Bath Robe, Created for Macy's
- Cuisinart EM-25 Espresso Defined Espresso, Cappuccino, Latte Machine
- Carolina Herrera 3-Pc. Good Girl Eau de Parfum Légère Gift Set
Gift Cards
Still undecided? In a pinch and need something that’s sure to leave a Santa-sized smile? Give the gift of unlimited choices and pick up a Macy’s gift card, the perfect gift for everyone on the list. Online shoppers can also purchase digital gift cards for instant gift gratification!
Broadcast News Footage available here
About Macy’s
Macy’s is America’s Department Store. For more than 160 years, Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc., has served generations at every stage of their lives. Macy's customers come to us for fashion, value and high-quality products. We are proud of our heritage and the unique role we play in American culture and tradition. We celebrate occasions big and small, and have created decades of memorable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, as well as spectacular fashion shows, culinary events, flower shows, and celebrity appearances. With the collective support of our customers and colleagues, Macy's helps make a difference in every market we serve, supporting local and national charities through funding and volunteer service. With fashion, value and celebration as our guide, Macy’s makes life shine brighter for our customers, colleagues, and communities.
