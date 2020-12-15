United Health Products Bolsters Management Team and Issues Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders

John brings over 30 years of product commercialization and consulting experience with both pharma and medical device portfolios including direct experience with hemostatic and wound care products. In his new role, John will have primary responsibility for developing and executing UHP’s commercial strategies, including potential distribution partnerships, for the Class III surgical, Emergency Medicine, Hemodialysis and other markets, on a global basis.

United Health Products, Inc. (OTC: UEEC), (“UHP” or the “Company”), developer, manufacturer and marketer of HemoStyp, a patented Neutralized Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose (NORC) hemostatic agent, today announced the appointment of John Phillips to the newly created position of Vice President, Marketing & Commercial Strategy, effective December 15, 2020.

Since 2019 John has been advising medical device and pharma clients as founding partner of Orrizonte Partners. From 2013-19, John held senior consulting positions with IQVIA and Deloitte Transaction & Business Analytics advising life sciences clients (including UHP) regarding market assessment and commercialization strategies. From 1998-2013, John worked in business strategy and commercial development roles with various companies including Johnson & Johnson’s Pharma and Medical Devices divisions where he led the team that developed the initial Marketing and Launch Excellence Framework, a cross-functional commercial planning process.

As UHP prepares for the anticipated receipt of its FDA PMA and the transition to a commercialization phase, John’s commercial expertise, industry relationships and leadership experience will make a significant contribution to driving revenue growth and market penetration across the Company’s priority markets. With this addition, the UHP senior management team now holds the necessary capabilities across the regulatory, R&D, manufacturing, logistics and commercial disciplines to build out a profitable enterprise.

UHP’s Chairman, Doug Beplate, commented: “John’s capabilities and experience are a perfect fit with our business strategy. He knows our HemoStyp technology and the industry very well and shares our vision of introducing a new solution that will reduce overall costs of care and improve patient outcomes. Moreover, as an industry insider, he is well positioned to offer guidance on any commercial partnership or corporate sale proposals. We are extremely pleased to fill this remaining gap in our management and leadership team with such a talented individual.”

Separate from the management addition, UHP today released its Chairman’s Letter to Shareholders. The link to this document can be found here or by visiting the Company’s website at the address below. The Letter is intended to provide investors with a summary of UHP’s accomplishments in 2020 and the key elements of the Company’s strategy going forward into the new year.

About United Health Products -- United Health Products develops patented wound care technology; manufactures and markets hemostatic products for the healthcare and wound care sectors. The company’s main product, HemoStyp is an all-natural Neutralized Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose product designed to control bleeding. UHP is focused on identifying new markets and applications for its products and expanding its current markets. UHP currently sells a suite of hemostatic products to the dental, veterinary and consumer markets.

