 

Verisk to Acquire Behavioral Data and Intelligence Leader Jornaya

The acquisition will help insurers and lenders time and tailor interactions with customers and prospects, delivering better experiences and improving customer acquisition and retention

JERSEY CITY, NJ, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK), a leading data analytics provider, announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire Jornaya, a leading provider of consumer behavioral data and intelligence. The acquisition will add Jornaya's proprietary view of consumer buying journeys to Verisk's growing set of marketing solutions for the insurance and financial services markets.

Using advanced marketing techniques, customers in the property/casualty, life insurance, and lending industries rely on Jornaya's behavioral data, lead compliance intelligence, and other solutions to drive return on investment. With this acquisition, Verisk clients will have the intelligence and agility to time and tailor interactions based on actual in-market behaviors—ensuring engagement with customers and prospects at the right time with a relevant message.

"The rapid growth of competition in insurance and financial services has made it more critical than ever for businesses to help consumers find the products they need with speed and ease,” said Doug Caccese, president of ISO Personal Lines at Verisk. "Jornaya brings unique insights to consumer buying journeys and the ability to meet the evolving needs of CMOs and marketing teams. Combined with our extensive data assets and deep domain expertise in predictive analytics and decision-support solutions, this acquisition will enhance our ability to develop innovations to help our clients refine their marketing outreach, boost customer acquisition and retention, and increase profitable growth." 

"Verisk has shown a strong commitment to meeting the rapidly changing needs of leading marketers with data-driven solutions, highly experienced teams, and a significant innovation pipeline," said Ross Shanken, founder and CEO of Jornaya. "As part of the Verisk family, we'll be able to increase our reach, improve our solutions, and help our clients grow with greater speed and efficiency by driving better customer engagement, acquisition, and retention."   

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Jornaya
Jornaya has proprietary behavioral data in markets where consumers make considered purchases, including the insurance and lending industries. Jornaya’s data helps companies and their marketing teams improve consumer engagements and drive profitable growth through a deeper understanding of their customers and prospects and their buying journeys. Leading companies use Jornaya’s data to help retain current customers, grow relationships with existing customers, and establish new relationships. For more information, visit jornaya.com.

About Verisk 
Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) is a leading data analytics provider serving customers in insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services. Using advanced technologies to collect and analyze billions of records, Verisk draws on unique data assets and deep domain expertise to provide first-to-market innovations that are integrated into customer workflows. Verisk offers predictive analytics and decision-support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and many other fields. Around the world, Verisk helps customers protect people, property, and financial assets.

Headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., Verisk operates in more than 30 countries and is a member of Standard & Poor's S&P 500 Index and part of the Nasdaq 100 Index. In 2018 and 2019, Forbes magazine named Verisk to its World's Best Employers list. For more information, please visit www.verisk.com

Contact:

Investor Relations
Stacey Brodbar
Head of Investor Relations
Verisk
201-469-4327
stacey.brodbar@verisk.com

Media
Joseph Madden
Verisk Public Relations
401-965-4284
Joseph.Madden@verisk.com

Brett Garrison
Edelman (for Verisk)
917-639-4903
Brett.Garrison@edelman.com

Rich Smith
Chief Marketing Officer
Jornaya
mediarelations@jornaya.com


