 

Alabama State Senate to take delivery of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System and adopts health safety protocol

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 15:15  |  27   |   |   

The Smart Vital System Utilizes Cameras and AI to Screen Vital Signs for Potential COVID-19 Symptoms

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer and systems developer, is pleased to announce that the Alabama State Senate is taking delivery of the Draganfly Vital Intelligence Smart Vital system to detect potential symptoms of COVID-19.

The Smart Vital system monitors, with voluntary consent, vital signs including but not limited to temperature, heart rate, breathing rate and blood oxygen content (SpO2‎). The system does not register any personal data of the individual being screened.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported a record high 3,531 new cases as of December 4, 2020 and the state has averaged 2,461 cases each day for the last two weeks, a 28 percent increase over the previous two weeks.

The Alabama State Senate is taking delivery of Draganfly’s Smart Vital screening system and will work with Draganfly’s platform to provide comprehensive data to help ensure the safety of all stakeholders who rely on the ongoing operation of government. The Smart Vital system is North American made and owned.

Data provided to the Alabama State Senate will include the number of people screened, number of elevated vital signs detected and the time it took for each screening. If a screening detects elevated vital signs, the individual will be notified immediately that they need to be tested for COVID-19. The platform does not record vital results for each individual. 

“As the current pandemic continues, we are committed to provide a safe place for our staff and visitors to ensure there is no interruption in the work that needs to be done for the citizens of Alabama,” said Pat Harris, Secretary, Alabama State Senate. “We are confident that the implementation of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology will help to ensure an important layer to existing protocols that assist us in identifying and mitigating the risk of the spread of COVID-19.”

“It is a great honour that the Alabama Senate has chosen Draganfly to implement our Vital Intelligence technology,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are humbled by their trust in our technology and we are looking forward to this long-term partnership to help the Alabama Senate’s COVID-19 protocols.”

Seite 1 von 3
Draganfly Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Alabama State Senate to take delivery of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Smart Vital System and adopts health safety protocol The Smart Vital System Utilizes Cameras and AI to Screen Vital Signs for Potential COVID-19 Symptoms Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Loop Insights to Integrate Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Technology for Mobile Phone Instant Vital Sign Screening as part of its Venue Bubble Platform
10.12.20
Adorama Joins Draganfly Dealer Program
10.12.20
Draganfly to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event
02.12.20
Keto Holdings Joins Draganfly Reseller Program
25.11.20
Leading Healthcare Supply Chain Management Company Coldchain Technology Services Partners with Draganfly
19.11.20
Key COVID-19 Symptom, Oxygen Saturation Now Measurable Via Camera Utilizing Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Assessment Technology
17.11.20
Draganfly Announces Record Revenue and Gross Profit in Third Quarter 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
48
enormes Marktpotential bei dieser Drohnen-Aktie?