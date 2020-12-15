Blink Charging Signs Exclusive Long-Term Agreement with Blessing Health System for the Deployment of EV Charging Services at Illinois Facilities

Blessing Health System is an integrated health system based in Quincy, IL, consisting of two award-winning hospitals, two physician group practices, an accredited college of nursing and health sciences, a network of medical specialty businesses, and a charitable foundation. The health system serves west-central Illinois, northeast Missouri, and southeast Iowa and employs more than 3,500 people.

Miami Beach, FL, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, announced today that it has signed an exclusive 5-year contract with two 5-year renewal options for the deployment of 20 Blink-owned IQ 200 units at four Blessing Health System locations in Quincy, Illinois.

“People from communities throughout the Tri-state area come to Quincy daily to access Blessing Health System providers and services, and to see hospitalized loved ones,” said Maureen Kahn, RN, MHA, MSN, president/chief executive officer, Blessing Health System and Blessing Hospital. “With vehicle charging stations not yet as common in our region as they are in larger cities, this new service will add an important level of convenience for patients and other customers.

“Through this exclusive, long-term contract, we look forward to a multi-year partnership with Blessing Health providing the best available charging solution for their patients, visitors, and employees,” shared Brendan Jones, Chief Operating Officer of Blink Charging.

Jones continued, “healthcare facilities are an important market for us, and we’re excited to bring our Blink IQ 200 chargers to the employees and patients of Blessing Health System. We are excited about the uptick in interest and deployment across hospital facilities. The potential utilization at these locations is significant, with the 24-hour availability of chargers for both staff and patients.”

About Blessing Health System

Blessing Health System is an integrated health system, based in Quincy, IL, consisting of two award-winning hospitals, two physician group practices, an accredited college of nursing and health sciences, a network of medical specialty businesses and a charitable foundation. The health system serves west central Illinois, northeast Missouri and southeast Iowa and employees more than 3,500. The Mission of Blessing Health System is to improve the health of our communities. Learn more at https://www.blessinghealth.org/