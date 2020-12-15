 

Financial situation has worsened for 1 in 4 full-time U.S. employees, Willis Towers Watson survey finds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 15:18  |  51   |   |   

Many employees delaying retirement plans; one-quarter have tapped into retirement savings due to the pandemic

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One in four full-time U.S. employees say their financial situation has deteriorated as a result of the pandemic, and just as many expect they will have to delay retirement, according to a survey of nearly 5,000 employees by leading global advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson.

The 2020 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey found the percentage of employees living paycheck to paycheck during the pandemic has remained steady at 37%, roughly the same as in 2019. Still, one in four respondents (24%) say their finances have worsened over the past six months. Moreover, nearly four in 10 employees (37%) have been unable to pay bills, are carrying over interest charges for a sustained period, or have had to borrow money from family and friends to make ends meet during the pandemic.

“The pandemic is clearly shining a light on the precarious financial state of many employees. While some employees are spending less and saving more, a disturbingly high portion are being forced to tap into retirement savings to get by,” said Shane Bartling, senior director, Retirement, Willis Towers Watson. “Yet the news is not all gloomy, as some employees, including lower-income wage earners, say their finances are improving. Many of these employees, especially those still struggling and living paycheck to paycheck, are ready to spend more after the pandemic is over.”

Indeed, among the 22% of employees who say their financial situation is improving, almost six in 10 (58%) are likely to take an extended vacation after the pandemic ends, while half (50%) have major spending plans. Still, more than two-thirds (69%) plan to be financially prudent, save as much as possible and pay off debt.

One in four workers expect to delay retirement

The pandemic is forcing employees to rethink their retirement plans. One in four employees aged 50 or older (25%) expect to retire later than planned, with more than one third of older employees (35%) planning to retire at age 70 or older. Not surprisingly, financially stressed employees are more likely to delay retirement as a result of the pandemic, with 50% of all employees who are living paycheck to paycheck expecting to delay retirement. Moreover, nearly a third of employees aged 50 or older (31%) admit they will need to save more for their retirement.

Seite 1 von 2
Willis Towers Watson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Financial situation has worsened for 1 in 4 full-time U.S. employees, Willis Towers Watson survey finds Many employees delaying retirement plans; one-quarter have tapped into retirement savings due to the pandemicARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - One in four full-time U.S. employees say their financial situation has deteriorated as a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend
10.12.20
Willis Towers Watson Invests in Low Carbon Transition Analytics with Transfer of Climate Policy Initiative’s Energy Finance Team
09.12.20
4 in 5 companies planning to change ESG measures in executive pay plans over next 3 years, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
07.12.20
U.S. commercial insurance prices again increase significantly during Q3
07.12.20
U.S. employers eyeing innovative features for defined contribution retirement plans, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
19.11.20
Commercial insurance buyers can expect hard market conditions to continue throughout 2021
19.11.20
Uptick in flexible work arrangements leads companies to consider new pay models, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
17.11.20
Willis Towers Watson launches Tech, Media and Telecom Differentiated Broking Solutions
16.11.20
Employers express interest in individual coverage health reimbursement arrangements
16.11.20
Very large asset owners can change the world