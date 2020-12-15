Financial situation has worsened for 1 in 4 full-time U.S. employees, Willis Towers Watson survey finds

The 2020 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey found the percentage of employees living paycheck to paycheck during the pandemic has remained steady at 37%, roughly the same as in 2019. Still, one in four respondents (24%) say their finances have worsened over the past six months. Moreover, nearly four in 10 employees (37%) have been unable to pay bills, are carrying over interest charges for a sustained period, or have had to borrow money from family and friends to make ends meet during the pandemic.

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One in four full-time U.S. employees say their financial situation has deteriorated as a result of the pandemic, and just as many expect they will have to delay retirement, according to a survey of nearly 5,000 employees by leading global advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson.

“The pandemic is clearly shining a light on the precarious financial state of many employees. While some employees are spending less and saving more, a disturbingly high portion are being forced to tap into retirement savings to get by,” said Shane Bartling, senior director, Retirement, Willis Towers Watson. “Yet the news is not all gloomy, as some employees, including lower-income wage earners, say their finances are improving. Many of these employees, especially those still struggling and living paycheck to paycheck, are ready to spend more after the pandemic is over.”

Indeed, among the 22% of employees who say their financial situation is improving, almost six in 10 (58%) are likely to take an extended vacation after the pandemic ends, while half (50%) have major spending plans. Still, more than two-thirds (69%) plan to be financially prudent, save as much as possible and pay off debt.

One in four workers expect to delay retirement

The pandemic is forcing employees to rethink their retirement plans. One in four employees aged 50 or older (25%) expect to retire later than planned, with more than one third of older employees (35%) planning to retire at age 70 or older. Not surprisingly, financially stressed employees are more likely to delay retirement as a result of the pandemic, with 50% of all employees who are living paycheck to paycheck expecting to delay retirement. Moreover, nearly a third of employees aged 50 or older (31%) admit they will need to save more for their retirement.