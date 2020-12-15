 

IPSOS Monthly declaration of shares and voting rights - November 2020

December 15, 2020

MONTHLY DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS

Articles L. 233-8 II of the Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF

Date Shares Voting rights
Theoretical* Exercisable**
30 November 2020 44,436,235 50,322,273 49,934,409

*This number is calculated on the basis of all the shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares which voting rights have been suspended, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF general regulation related to the calculation of the crossing of thresholds with regard to the number of voting rights.
**For information purposes, this number excludes the shares which voting rights have been suspended.

The information is also available in the « Regulated Information » section of the Ipsos website:
https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en

 

Attachment




