 

Sony Pictures Television and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Strengthen Relationship to Position Company for Further Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 15:15  |  32   |   |   

Sony Obtains Preferred Stock Position, Giving Chicken Soup for the Soul 100% Ownership of Crackle Plus

COS COB, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that, pursuant to the terms of the Crackle Plus joint venture agreement entered into in May 2019, Sony Pictures Television (SPT) exercised its option with respect to its ownership stake in Crackle Plus, giving SPT the right to obtain $40 million of preferred stock in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in exchange for its ownership stake in Crackle Plus. For the next 30 days Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has the right to pay cash in lieu of some or all of the preferred stock. The Company has already determined that it will give Sony some portion in preferred stock. The transaction gives Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment 100% ownership and control of Crackle Plus.

“Sony has been an incredible partner for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and this transaction is the natural next step in our relationship,” said William J. Rouhana Jr, chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We welcome Sony as a large shareholder and look forward to continuing to work closely with them.”

“Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has done a remarkable job integrating Crackle into their business,” said Erik Moreno, EVP Mergers & Acquisitions and Corporate Development for Sony Pictures Entertainment. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship as we move forward.”

Since acquiring Crackle from Sony in May 2019, the management of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has reduced the network’s cost structure, ramped up ad sales on its owned and operated networks and differentiated the network among other AVOD offerings through its strong complement of original and exclusive content. Additionally, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has steadily expanded its distribution and production pipeline as well as its content library, which now comprises over 10,800 movies and 22,000 television episodes available for its AVOD networks. The company is now investing in steps to further grow viewership across the Crackle Plus networks.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
csse@ellipsisir.com
(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
kbarrette@rooneyco.com
(212) 223-0561


Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sony Pictures Television and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Strengthen Relationship to Position Company for Further Growth Sony Obtains Preferred Stock Position, Giving Chicken Soup for the Soul 100% Ownership of Crackle PlusCOS COB, Conn., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Form 8.3 - AA plc
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Crackle Wins Best Ad-Supported Video Service Award at Cynopsis Model D Awards
01.12.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Programming for Crackle for December
23.11.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches Popcornflix Video-On-Demand on Plex
20.11.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Timing of Regular Monthly Dividend for December 2020 for Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock
20.11.20
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres ‘Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer’ on December 1