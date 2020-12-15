Natural Sweeteners Market worth $3.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Natural Sweeteners Market by Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, and Others), End-use Sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, and Others), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Natural Sweeteners Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value. Natural sweeteners are gaining high importance and demand due to the increasing health concerns over the consumption of sugar and problems related to the safety of some non-nutritive artificial sweeteners. Natural sugars have wide application in the industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others, which in turn creating demand for the various natural sweeteners.

In the global natural sweeteners market, the growing R&D activities associated with diverse applications in which natural sweeteners can be utilized, blending sweeteners with probiotic & prebiotic products, and fluctuating prices & supply of sugar will create potential growth opportunities for the key market players offering natural sweeteners. Apart from that, rising incidences of obesity, diabetic patients, and chronic diseases among the global population, along with rising awareness for substituting sugars with natural sweeteners, is further expected to drive the demand for natural sweeteners.

The sorbitol segment, by type is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the natural sweeteners market is dominated by sorbitol. The majority of the sweeteners are multiple times sweeter than the conventional sugar; for instance, certain natural sweeteners are 250–300 times sweeter. Owing to this, only smaller amounts of these sweeteners are required or utilized in order to provide a similar level of sweetness. Certain sweeteners are low in calories, and some have no calories. Sorbitol is a low-calorie sugar known as a polyol or sugar alcohol. Naturally, it is not metabolized by bacteria in the mouth, so it does not contribute to tooth decay. Sorbitol is safe to use, and its safety has been confirmed by global health authorities. Also, its various functional properties such as helping in maintaining shelf life, appearance, the texture of foods, offering medicinal qualities, and helping in retaining moisture, among others, are among the key factors leading to its dominance in the global market.