 

Natural Sweeteners Market worth $3.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 15:30  |  62   |   |   

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Natural Sweeteners Market by Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, and Others), End-use Sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, and Others), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Natural Sweeteners Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value. Natural sweeteners are gaining high importance and demand due to the increasing health concerns over the consumption of sugar and problems related to the safety of some non-nutritive artificial sweeteners. Natural sugars have wide application in the industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others, which in turn creating demand for the various natural sweeteners.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1071 

In the global natural sweeteners market, the growing R&D activities associated with diverse applications in which natural sweeteners can be utilized, blending sweeteners with probiotic & prebiotic products, and fluctuating prices & supply of sugar will create potential growth opportunities for the key market players offering natural sweeteners. Apart from that, rising incidences of obesity, diabetic patients, and chronic diseases among the global population, along with rising awareness for substituting sugars with natural sweeteners, is further expected to drive the demand for natural sweeteners.  

Browse in-depth TOC on "Natural Sweeteners Market"

149 – Tables
41 – Figures
219 – Pages

The sorbitol segment, by type is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the natural sweeteners market is dominated by sorbitol. The majority of the sweeteners are multiple times sweeter than the conventional sugar; for instance, certain natural sweeteners are 250–300 times sweeter. Owing to this, only smaller amounts of these sweeteners are required or utilized in order to provide a similar level of sweetness. Certain sweeteners are low in calories, and some have no calories. Sorbitol is a low-calorie sugar known as a polyol or sugar alcohol. Naturally, it is not metabolized by bacteria in the mouth, so it does not contribute to tooth decay. Sorbitol is safe to use, and its safety has been confirmed by global health authorities. Also, its various functional properties such as helping in maintaining shelf life, appearance, the texture of foods, offering medicinal qualities, and helping in retaining moisture, among others, are among the key factors leading to its dominance in the global market.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Natural Sweeteners Market worth $3.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Natural Sweeteners Market by Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, and Others), End-use Sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures Assemble All-Star Team in LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Xbox to Celebrate Gaming and Coding Education Inspired By The Upcoming Animated, Live-Action Adventure 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 800 Million ...
IDTechEx Discuss the Implications of the European Commission's Proposed Regulations on Li-ion ...
TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer
Inverter Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
How Remote Patient Monitoring is Improving Cardiovascular Disease Patient Outcomes, Reports ...
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Expiry of Forbearance Agreements
Global Online Recruitment Software Market will grow to US$ 1795.02 Mn by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR - says ...
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments