Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its Financial Institutions Channel

Kathy Crowley, who leads the team, was not initially looking to move but decided it was the right decision after exploring what Ameriprise had to offer. Her team chose Ameriprise because of the firm’s longtime focus on financial planning and dedication to client service. The team found the Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group particularly attractive because of the extensive resources available to them to grow.

Financial advisors Kathy Crowley, CFP, AIF, Corinne Crowley, CFP, AIF and Seamus Keenan recently joined the Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG) from Raymond James with $168 million in client assets. The team, which operates under the name Centennial Financial Services, Crowley Wealth 1 , provides financial advice and investment services to 15 bank branches across the Florida Panhandle, as well as the broader community.

“I was convinced we needed to move to Ameriprise once I saw the firm's commitment to serving clients through holistic advice,” said Kathy Crowley. “Our clients have access to a wide array of investments and products at Ameriprise and through our partnership with Centennial Financial Services, which has been crucial to helping our clients find solutions to stay on track for their goals amid the unprecedented time we're in now. I'm excited to return to the bank environment where I started my career and I look forward to helping clients reach the next step in their financial journey.”

“Ameriprise offers significant growth potential for our team because we are able to efficiently provide outstanding service to our clients and acquire new ones through the firm's deep financial planning and investment product capabilities,” added Corinne Crowley. “The company has extensive marketing resources that focus on the value financial advice can bring to Centennial Financial Services clients.”

Seamus Keenan added, “I’m looking forward to using Ameriprise’s resources to help enhance the referral relationship we already have with bank employees and to ultimately help more people in our community achieve their financial goals.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ameriprise and Kathy’s team to bring new financial planning services to our clients,” said Jim Haynes, regional president of Centennial Bank, parent company of Centennial Financial Services. “Ameriprise’s Financial Institutions Group offers partners a turnkey program that will help us deepen relationships with existing clients.”