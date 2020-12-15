Novo Identifies Numerous Oxide Targets for Follow Up in 2021 at Its Newly Consolidated Nullagine Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce it has identified a series of highly prospective oxide gold targets within its newly consolidated tenure comprising its 100% controlled Nullagine Gold Project (“NGP”) which includes the recently acquired Golden Eagle processing facility (“Golden Eagle Mill”). These gold targets add to the significant exploration potential the Company has recently discussed at Beatons Creek (please refer to the Company’s news releases dated October 6, 2020 and November 5, 2020 for further details).



With the Company’s recent acquisition of Millennium Minerals Limited (“Millennium”) and additional tenure from the Creasy Group, Novo now controls over 1,250 km sq of broadly contiguous tenements covering most of the prospective ground within the Nullagine mining district. This represents the first time the Nullagine mining district has come under the control of one Company and provides an exciting opportunity to discover additional gold resources for the NGP.

Novo’s exploration team recently undertook detailed analysis of the holistic dataset across the NGP. This data was generated over the past two decades by the Creasy Group, Millennium, and Novo and has been merged into a single, comprehensive database providing Novo a unique opportunity to evaluate all known areas of gold mineralization with the aim of developing a pipeline of opportunities for further discovery of resources potentially suitable for production at the Golden Eagle Mill.

Highlights:

Novo has recently undertaken a comprehensive review of combined exploration data set covering some 1,250 km sq of broadly contiguous ground holdings focussed around the Golden Eagle Mill.

Novo employs key personnel giving it in-house geological expertise and prior exploration experience across the Mosquito Creek Basin.

Numerous targets have been identified ranging from drill-ready extensions to known mineralization, to emerging oxide targets, to newly-delineated anomalous gold and pathfinder trends.



Exploration opportunities include the following (see figure 1 and figure 2 below):

Camel Creek / 20 Mile Sandy

Numerous targets for shallow oxide exploration and potential resource development (e.g. Captains, Cutlass, Mountain Maid). Numerous soil anomalies along trend with no drilling and minimal mapping or rock chip sampling.