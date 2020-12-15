 

Novo Identifies Numerous Oxide Targets for Follow Up in 2021 at Its Newly Consolidated Nullagine Gold Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 15:34  |  72   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce it has identified a series of highly prospective oxide gold targets within its newly consolidated tenure comprising its 100% controlled Nullagine Gold Project (“NGP”) which includes the recently acquired Golden Eagle processing facility (“Golden Eagle Mill”). These gold targets add to the significant exploration potential the Company has recently discussed at Beatons Creek (please refer to the Company’s news releases dated October 6, 2020 and November 5, 2020 for further details).

With the Company’s recent acquisition of Millennium Minerals Limited (“Millennium”) and additional tenure from the Creasy Group, Novo now controls over 1,250 km sq of broadly contiguous tenements covering most of the prospective ground within the Nullagine mining district. This represents the first time the Nullagine mining district has come under the control of one Company and provides an exciting opportunity to discover additional gold resources for the NGP.

Novo’s exploration team recently undertook detailed analysis of the holistic dataset across the NGP. This data was generated over the past two decades by the Creasy Group, Millennium, and Novo and has been merged into a single, comprehensive database providing Novo a unique opportunity to evaluate all known areas of gold mineralization with the aim of developing a pipeline of opportunities for further discovery of resources potentially suitable for production at the Golden Eagle Mill.

Highlights:

  • Novo has recently undertaken a comprehensive review of combined exploration data set covering some 1,250 km sq of broadly contiguous ground holdings focussed around the Golden Eagle Mill.
  • Novo employs key personnel giving it in-house geological expertise and prior exploration experience across the Mosquito Creek Basin.
  • Numerous targets have been identified ranging from drill-ready extensions to known mineralization, to emerging oxide targets, to newly-delineated anomalous gold and pathfinder trends.

Exploration opportunities include the following (see figure 1 and figure 2 below):

Camel Creek / 20 Mile Sandy
Numerous targets for shallow oxide exploration and potential resource development (e.g. Captains, Cutlass, Mountain Maid). Numerous soil anomalies along trend with no drilling and minimal mapping or rock chip sampling.

Seite 1 von 4


Novo Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novo Identifies Numerous Oxide Targets for Follow Up in 2021 at Its Newly Consolidated Nullagine Gold Project VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce it has identified a series of highly prospective oxide gold targets within its newly …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery of Its Fifth Aframax Tanker, M/T P. Yanbu
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.20
Novo Confirms Delivery of Steinert KSS Mechanical Sorter and Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek
25.11.20
Novo Provides Update on Partial Sale of Blue Spec Project
19.11.20
Novo Reports Scheduling of Annual General Meeting
18.11.20
Novo Provides Operational Update From Beatons Creek

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
289
Novo Resources: 150% in 3 Tagen ! Und jetzt ?