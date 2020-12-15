 

Kvika banki hf. Announcement regarding increase in share capital

On 14 December 2020 Kvika banki hf. („the Company“) announced that the Board of Directors had exercised its authority according to Temporary Provision IV of the Company‘s Articles of Association to increase its share capital by ISK 9,699,995 for the purpose of fulfilling the exercising of subscription rights.

The share capital increase has now been registered by the register of undertakings of the Directorate of Internal Revenue and the share capital amounts to nominal value of ISK 2,141,002,497.

It will be requested that the new shares will be issued by the Nasdaq central securities depository and that the shares will be listed for trading on the Main Market of Nasdaq Iceland.




