 

Chargebee and Eagle Eye partner to offer subscription services to help retail and hospitality companies drive recurring revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chargebee, the leading subscription billing and revenue management platform, today announced its partnership with Eagle Eye Solutions (Eagle Eye), a SaaS-based provider enabling one-to-one performance marketing, to help retail and hospitality operators drive customer engagement and recurring revenue through subscription services.  With over 2,500 global customers and recently having secured $55m in series B funding, Chargebee is an emerging leader in SaaS subscription management and recurring billing solutions.

The subscription landscape is continuing to grow around the world, with the sector estimated to be worth £323 million in the UK alone, according to recent research by Barclaycard. This partnership represents a significant opportunity for any bricks and mortar location to develop their own subscription capabilities.

Eagle Eye's market-leading AIR platform enables retailers to build and manage subscription plans to ensure that the correct loyalty programs like free delivery, drinks, and early access are allocated at the point-of-sale.  The Eagle Eye AIR platform already powers subscription services for JD Sports, Loblaws in Canada and IMO Carwash. The partnership with Chargebee enables retail and hospitality operators to manage the billing of these subscription services.

Chargebee's leading subscription billing software powers end-to-end recurring billing subscription management and auto-invoicing for 2000+ SaaS companies. Everything is translated into increased customer retention, reduced failed payments and actionable insights that can be converted into new business opportunities. With the recently raised $55 million financing round, Chargebee's next step is to accelerate its expansion in global markets.

Al Henderson, Chief Sales Officer of Eagle Eye Solutions, commented: "At a time when subscription services are hitting the headlines, we are delighted to announce our partnership with Chargebee.  Their billing and subscriber management capabilities are best in class and perfectly complement our AIR platform."

"Chargebee is a recognised leader as a revenue operations platform and combined with Eagle Eye's innovative AIR platform, we have created a robust end-to-end solution for every business looking to drive customer engagement and recurring revenue through subscription services," said Eric Chan, Director of Partnerships at Chargebee. "Customer uptake from our launched merchants has been tremendous and we are delighted to partner to accelerate others in this growth opportunity."

About Chargebee

Chargebee automates revenue operations of high-growth, subscription-based business. Its SaaS platform helps SaaS, ecommerce and subscription-based businesses manage and grow their revenue by automating subscriptions, billing, invoicing, payments and revenue recognition processes and it provides key reports, metrics and insights into their subscription business. Founded in 2011, Chargebee is used by over 2,500 companies globally including businesses like Freshworks, Pret-a-manger and Study.com.

For more information, visit www.chargebee.com or follow us on Twitter @chargebee.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group Plc

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view. We create a network between merchants, brands and audiences to enable customer acquisition, interaction and retention at lower cost whilst driving marketing innovation.

The company's current customer base comprises leading names in UK Grocery, Retail and Food & Beverage sectors, including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose and John Lewis & Partners, JD Sports, Greggs, Mitchells & Butlers, Pizza Express, Southeastern Grocers in the US and in Canada, Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and Esso.

Eagle Eye is headquartered in Guildford, United Kingdom and has offices in Manchester, Toronto, Canada and Melbourne, Australia.

Web – www.eagleeye.com 
Twitter – @WeAreEagleEye



