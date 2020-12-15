 

Extraordinary General Meeting in IDEX Biometrics Held on 15 December 2020

IDEX Biometrics ASA held an extraordinary general meeting on 15 December 2020. 332.6 million shares or 40% of the capital was represented at the meeting.

Agenda item 3 was withdrawn. All other resolutions were made as proposed in the notice of the meeting.

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek P. D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow @IDEXBiometrics

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


