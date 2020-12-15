Extraordinary General Meeting in IDEX Biometrics Held on 15 December 2020

Agenda item 3 was withdrawn. All other resolutions were made as proposed in the notice of the meeting.

IDEX Biometrics ASA held an extraordinary general meeting on 15 December 2020. 332.6 million shares or 40% of the capital was represented at the meeting.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek P. D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com

Tel: +1 978 273 1344

