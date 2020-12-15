Industrial Sewing Thread Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 4 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global industrial sewing thread market report.

The global industrial sewing thread market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. The global industrial sewing thread market would realize an absolute growth of around 30% with incremental revenue of over USD 953 thousand between 2020 and 2026.

2. Rising demand for apparel and footwear is driving the market for synthetic industrial sewing thread, which is expected to reach around USD 2,815 thousand by 2026 registering an incremental revenue of USD 675 thousand between 2021 and 2026.

3. Registering a high growth CAGR of approximately 5% between 2021-2026, the global market for apparel based industrial sewing thread will account for a major share with over 36% in 2021.

4. Sew and stich end-use market for industrial sewing thread is expected to record highest CAGR of over 4% with incremental revenue of around USD 793 thousand during forecast period.

5. The increase in use of textile in automotive industry is driving the market for industrial sewing thread for automobile end-user with recording CAGR of around 4% with incremental revenue of approximately USD 116 thousand during forecast period.

6. APAC recorded an absolute growth of around 30% for the forecast period, with revenues of over USD 1,723 thousand for 2020.

7. The demand for sewing threads in the quilting segment in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%, with incremental revenues of USD 9 thousand during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, end-users, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 25 other vendors

