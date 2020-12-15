 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.12.2020, 16:10  |  226   |   |   

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME

15.12.2020 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME

On 27 November 2020 (the "November Announcement") Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" and together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff") announced that it had obtained an order from the English High Court to convene meetings of the Facility A1 SEAG creditors and the Facility A2 SEAG creditors to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed English law scheme of arrangement (the "SIHNV/SEAG CPU Scheme"). Meetings of each class of creditor were held on 15 December 2020.

Steinhoff is pleased to announce that at those meetings the resolutions put to the relevant classes of financial creditors were approved by the requisite majorities of Facility A1 SEAG creditors and the Facility A2 SEAG creditors present and voting (in person or by proxy).

The final votes cast by the respective classes of creditor pursuant to the SIHNV/SEAG CPU Scheme are as follows:

Lender groupings Scheme Claims Cast Scheme Creditors Voting Approval by Value Approval by Number
Facility A1 SEAG creditors 1,771,064,351.48 in favour

0 against 		54 in favour

0 against 		100% 100%
Facility A2 SEAG creditors 3,205,969,925.19 in favour

242,840,995.04 against 		77 in favour

2 against 		92.96% 97.47%
 

Following approval from the relevant creditors, SIHNV will now seek sanction of the terms of the SIHNV/SEAG CPU Scheme from the High Court of England. This application is currently scheduled to be heard on 26 January 2021 and 27 January 2021 via videoconference, commencing at 2pm (London time) on 26 January 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Steinhoff International Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME 15.12.2020 / 16:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-Adhoc: CECONOMY AG schließt Vereinbarung mit Convergenta Invest GmbH über Erwerb der ...
INDUS Holding AG: Innovativ auch in Corona-Zeiten - 2020 erhalten fünf Unternehmen der INDUS-Gruppe Auszeichnungen
DGAP-News: Bullrich Media Ltd.: Neue Bohrergebnisse - Golden Independence Mining: Übernahme durch Barrick ...
EnBW-Tochter Plusnet und GasLINE finalisieren die Transaktion des Kaufes des aktiven ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Erwartete neunte Akquisition im Jahr 2020: Mutares gibt ein Angebot zur ...
EQS-Adhoc: Implenia wins full-service-provider competition and contract to renovate UBS Paradeplatz as total ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actien-Gesellschaft): Beschluss der Trägerversammlung der NORD/LB zur ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko hebt Prognose erneut an - starkes Schlussquartal im Online-Handel
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac beginnt die globale, zulassungsrelevante Phase 2b/3-Studie für seinen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Siltronic AG; Bieter: GlobalWafers GmbH
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Formycon berichtet über virtuelle Hauptversammlung 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
Swiss Investor: Warum diese Aktie um +3.000% steigen kann (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.12.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
27.11.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
23.11.20
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:39 Uhr
62.294
Steinhoff International
09.12.20
157
Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
23.10.20
5
Steinhoff: Millionenstrafe von der südafrikanischen Börse für Bilanzskandal
25.05.20
10
Sondersituation für Steinhoff Aktionäre: Deshalb sollten Anleger HEUTE reagieren (aktuelle Meldung)
08.01.20
10
(Eilmeldung) Jetzt passiert es: Steinhoff Anleger müssen sich jetzt gut festhalten!