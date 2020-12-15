DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME 15.12.2020 / 16:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 27 November 2020 (the "November Announcement") Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. ("SIHNV" and together with its subsidiaries, "Steinhoff") announced that it had obtained an order from the English High Court to convene meetings of the Facility A1 SEAG creditors and the Facility A2 SEAG creditors to consider and, if thought fit, approve the proposed English law scheme of arrangement (the "SIHNV/SEAG CPU Scheme"). Meetings of each class of creditor were held on 15 December 2020.

Steinhoff is pleased to announce that at those meetings the resolutions put to the relevant classes of financial creditors were approved by the requisite majorities of Facility A1 SEAG creditors and the Facility A2 SEAG creditors present and voting (in person or by proxy).

The final votes cast by the respective classes of creditor pursuant to the SIHNV/SEAG CPU Scheme are as follows:

Lender groupings Scheme Claims Cast Scheme Creditors Voting Approval by Value Approval by Number Facility A1 SEAG creditors 1,771,064,351.48 in favour



0 against 54 in favour



0 against 100% 100% Facility A2 SEAG creditors 3,205,969,925.19 in favour



242,840,995.04 against 77 in favour



2 against 92.96% 97.47%

Following approval from the relevant creditors, SIHNV will now seek sanction of the terms of the SIHNV/SEAG CPU Scheme from the High Court of England. This application is currently scheduled to be heard on 26 January 2021 and 27 January 2021 via videoconference, commencing at 2pm (London time) on 26 January 2021.