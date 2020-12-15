 

GTY Reports Impressive Growth and Operating Performance Amid Ongoing Global Public Health Crisis

15.12.2020, 16:00   

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector, announced today that GTY business units have continued to add customers at a strong pace, bringing on 314 net-new customers in calendar 2020.

“Cloud-based platforms have become an indispensable tool for government as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change how public sector organizations serve their citizens,” said TJ Parass, CEO of GTY Technology. “As agencies accelerate the digitization of their business processes, GTY’s cloud-based solutions are helping them stay flexible while increasing speed, efficiency, and accountability during the pandemic and beyond.”

Bonfire, a leading provider of procurement software for the public sector, has added 126 new clients year-to-date, a 36% increase over 2019, making it a record year for growth. New Bonfire clients include a range of public agencies comprising notable local governments, transportation authorities, K-12 districts, and higher education institutions like Harris County, TX; Barnstable County, MA; and Toronto Waterfront Revitalization Corporation, ON. Furthermore, subscribers to Bonfire’s premium vendor offering experienced 724% growth so far in 2020, signaling that Bonfire continues to be the platform of choice for both public procurement teams as well as vendors seeking public-sector bidding opportunities.

CityBase, a leading provider of government and utility payment technology, has added 21 new clients in state and local governments in 2020, a 28% increase over 2019. The City of Austin, TX, a technology innovator that puts residents first in its digital strategy, selected the CityBase payment platform as part of its continued focus on service enhancements. The City and County of Denver, CO, selected CityBase as its payment partner to modernize and unify point of sale cashiering and online payments for its more than 716,000 residents. The Village of Mount Prospect, IL, and the City of Portage, IN, partner with CityBase for streamlined online payments and self-service payment kiosks. Several cities have partnered with CityBase to introduce 24/7 kiosk payments to their constituents, including Plymouth and Andover, MA, Edgewater, FL, and Lancaster, SC.

