Fiduciary Trust International Welcomes Darlene Marchesani as Wilmington-Based Director of Delaware Trust Administration & Trust Counsel

“Darlene is a well-respected expert on tax and fiduciary law, as well as the tax and wealth protection advantages that Delaware provides,” said Gerard F. Joyce, Jr., national head of trust & estates at Fiduciary Trust International. “Her more than 25 years of experience of managing complex, sensitive planning structures and family relationships will help us bring financial peace of mind to more clients as we continue to expand our trust and estates offering.”

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Darlene Marchesani has joined the firm as director of Delaware trust administration and trust counsel, based in its Wilmington office.

In her new role, Ms. Marchesani, who reports to Mr. Joyce, is responsible for Fiduciary Trust International’s Delaware trust administration business, including directed trust services, for U.S. and international clients. Ms. Marchesani was most recently trust counsel and managing director of Delaware trust services at Evercore Trust Co. Prior to Evercore, she served as vice president and senior fiduciary advisor at Wilmington Trust Co. Earlier in her career, Ms. Marchesani was vice president, and senior trust and fiduciary specialist, at Wells Fargo Private Bank. She also worked as an estate planning and tax attorney at several law firms.

“As we come to the end of an especially challenging year, we remain focused on collaborating with clients to grow and protect their wealth for generations to come,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “Darlene’s wide-ranging areas of specialty—from Delaware trust and estate administration and tax planning to business succession planning—will be extremely useful for guiding high-net-worth individuals and their families through all market conditions.”

Ms. Marchesani earned her JD, and LLM in taxation, from Widener University School of Law. She also graduated from the University of Delaware with a BA in political science.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $86 billion in assets under management and administration as of September 30, 2020, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.5 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

