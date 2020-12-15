 

Havn Life Sciences announces increase in Bought Deal Financing to $10 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 16:01  |  46   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE : HAVN) (FSE : 5NP) (the “Company” or “Havn Life”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended agreement with Eight Capital, pursuant to which Eight Capital has now agreed to buy, on a bought deal basis, 9,346,000 units (“Units”) at a price of $1.07 per Unit (the “Issue Price”), for gross proceeds of approximately $10,000,200 (the “Offering”). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Share”) and one warrant (a “Warrant”), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share at an exercise price of $1.34 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance. The Offering is expected to close on or about January 7, 2021 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The Company has agreed to grant Eight Capital an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this option is exercised in full, an additional approximately $1,500,000 will be raised pursuant to the Offering and the aggregate proceeds of the Offering will be approximately $11,500,000.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States as well as to offshore investors pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws.

The securities offered have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or under any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore
CEO

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

Havn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company on a mission to unlock human potential using evidence-informed research. The Company is focused on standardized, quality-controlled extraction of psychoactive compounds from plants and fungi, and the development of natural health care products from non-regulated compounds. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:
Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com 604 687 7130
Media: brittany@exvera.com 778 238 6096

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, such as statements regarding closing of the Offering and the intended use of the proceeds of the Offering are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s expectations and are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct, nor that the Offering will be completed as contemplated or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release


HAVN Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Havn Life Sciences announces increase in Bought Deal Financing to $10 Million NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE : HAVN) (FSE : 5NP) (the “Company” or “Havn Life”) is pleased to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery of Its Fifth Aframax Tanker, M/T P. Yanbu
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:17 Uhr
DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences kündigt Bought-Deal-Finanzierung mit Platzierungsvolumen in Höhe von 5 Millionen Dollar an (deutsch)
13:32 Uhr
Havn Life Sciences kündigt „Bought-Deal“-Finanzierung mit Platzierungsvolumen in Höhe von 5 Millionen Dollar an
13:30 Uhr
Havn Life Sciences announces $5 million Bought Deal Financing
14.12.20
DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences führt eine der ersten präklinischen Studien zu Psilocybin und dem Immunsystem durch (deutsch)
14.12.20
Havn Life Sciences führt eine der ersten präklinischen Studien zu Psilocybin und dem Immunsystem durch
08.12.20
DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences Inc. stellt psychedelische Wirkstoffe für klinische Studien mit Fokus auf Kriegsveteranen und PTBS zur Verfügung (deutsch)
08.12.20
Havn Life Sciences stellt psychedelische Wirkstoffe für klinische Studien mit Fokus auf Kriegsveteranen und PTBS zur Verfügung
03.12.20
DGAP-News: Havn Life Sciences schließt Partnerschaft mit dem Westwood Institute (deutsch)
03.12.20
Havn Life Sciences schließt eine Partnerschaft mit dem Westwood Institute, einer gemeinnützigen Organisation, die sich für die psychische Gesundheit von Kriegsveteranen einsetzt
01.12.20
DGAP-News: avn Life Sciences wird stimmberechtigtes Mitglied der Conservative Drug Policy Reform Group (CDPRG) und ernennt neues Boardmitglied (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
9
HAVN Life Sciences. Gamechanger, durch die Kraft von Pilzen? Oder Luftnummer?
29.09.20
2
Havn Life Sciences reicht Palette natürlicher Gesundheitsprodukte bei Health Canada ein