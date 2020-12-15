 

Maha Energy publishes a supplement to the prospectus

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 16:10  |  30   |   |   

The Board of Directors of Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or “the Company”) has prepared a supplement to the prospectus regarding the list change from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm's main list which was approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("SFSA") (Sw. Finansinspektionen) on 11 December 2020 and published by the Company on the same date.

The Supplement has been prepared due to the press release by the Company on 14 December 2020 available on the Company’s website (www.mahaenergy.ca) where the Company announced that the Well Test Results of Tartaruga well “Maha-1” indicate a lower than expected oil production rate which, in combination with delays caused by the second wave of Covid-19, means that the Company now expects the 2020 annual average production volume to land at 3,250 barrels of oil per day (a reduction from the previous estimates of 3,700 - 4,000 barrels per day). The Company also expect these factors to affect the year-end exit production numbers and the previous estimates thereof. The supplement has been prepared in accordance with Article 23 of the Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council (the "Prospectus Regulation") and has today, 15 December 2020, been approved by the SFSA and published on the Company's website. The supplementary prospectus forms a part of the prospectus and shall in all respects be read together with the prospectus. The prospectus and the supplementary prospectus are available on the Company's website (www.mahaenergy.ca). For information on the admission of trading of shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, please see the prospectus.

For more information, please contact:        
Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11        
jonas@mahaenergy.ca

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11      
victoria@mahaenergy.ca

Miscellaneous
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 16:10 CET on 15 December, 2020.

About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois basins in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (MAHA-A) in Stockholm. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser and can be contacted at info@fnca.se or +46-8-528 00 399. The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Newcastle, WY, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Attachment


Maha Energy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maha Energy publishes a supplement to the prospectus The Board of Directors of Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or “the Company”) has prepared a supplement to the prospectus regarding the list change from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm's main list which was approved by the Swedish …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery of Its Fifth Aframax Tanker, M/T P. Yanbu
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Announce Tartaruga Well Test Results and 2020 Production Guidance Update
11.12.20
Maha Energy AB (publ) Publishes Prospectus in Connection With the List Change to Nasdaq Stockholm’s Main Market
10.12.20
Maha Energy AB (publ) To List On Nasdaq Stockholm
04.12.20
Maha Energy AB (publ) Announce November Production Volumes
25.11.20
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announce Total Depth (TD) reached on Tie South (7-TIE-2D-BA) and logging results.
25.11.20
Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) nomination committee for the AGM 2021
23.11.20
Maha Energy AB Announce Filing of Third Quarter Report & Live Webcast