 

Uponor Board resolves to continue key management incentive plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 16:00  |  29   |   |   

Uponor Corporation     Stock exchange release     15 December 2020     17:00 EET

Uponor Board resolves to continue key management incentive plan

The Board of Directors of Uponor Corporation has resolved to continue the key management Performance Share Plan mechanism decided on by the Board in 2014. Approximately 50 Group key managers, including the members of the Executive Committee, belong to the target group covered by the new plan.

The purpose of the plan is to continue aligning the objectives of the management and Uponor shareholders in order to increase the value of the company, boost profitable growth and retain the services of participants over the longer term. The plan offers key managers a competitive reward plan based on achieving the company’s strategic profitability and growth targets and provides the opportunity to earn and accumulate Uponor shares.

The plan offers participants an opportunity to earn Uponor shares as a reward for achieving performance targets, which the Board has established for the 3-year performance period. The targets are mainly based on consolidated three-year cumulative net sales and three-year EBITDA or EBITDA-based intrinsic value.

The potential reward based on the 2021–2023 plan will be paid in 2024, partly in company shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs which the recipient incurs due to the reward. No reward will be paid if the participant’s employment or service ends before the reward payment. Should the required performance targets be attained in full, the earned reward will correspond to a maximum total of 600,000 Uponor Corporation shares, including the proportion to be paid in cash.

The reward to be paid on the basis of the plan will be capped if the limits set by the Board for the share price are reached.

The Board recommends that participants continue to hold a considerable portion of the shares received on the basis of the plan until the value of a participant’s shareholding in Uponor reaches the target level set by the Board. The Board requires that the members of the Executive Committee hold 100 per cent of the received shares until their shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of their annual salary.


Uponor Corporation           
Board of Directors


For further information, please contact:
Annika Paasikivi, Chair of the Board, annika.paasikivi@orasinvest.fi
Kati Pursiainen, Head of Group HR, +358 20 1292 175


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.investors.uponor.com


Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,800 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2019, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com

 


 


Uponor Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uponor Board resolves to continue key management incentive plan Uponor Corporation     Stock exchange release     15 December 2020     17:00 EET Uponor Board resolves to continue key management incentive plan The Board of Directors of Uponor Corporation has resolved to continue the key management …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Trending Interim Data for its Phase 2b/3 Ifenprodil ...
Microchip Technology Announces Pricing of Senior Secured Notes
Worldline announces a major strategic commercial acquiring alliance with ANZ Bank in Australia
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
Solutions 30: trading resumption
Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Mesoblast Corporate Update
Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Delivery of Its Fifth Aframax Tanker, M/T P. Yanbu
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Pfizer und BioNTech erhalten erste U.S.-Zulassung für COVID-19-Impfstoff
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.12.20
Uponor commits to UN Global Compact’s Business ambition for 1.5°C initiative in the fight against climate change