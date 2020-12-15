ClimatePartner heads into the new year with record growth / Pioneer in climate action opened UK office and expands international team

London (ots) - ClimatePartner (https://www.climatepartner.com) , a pioneering

leader in corporate climate action, has reported record growth in 2020,

expanding its international team to more than 120 and opening new offices in

London and The Hague.



This growth comes as climate change has seen a dramatic increase in importance

and relevance for businesses across the world. Respectively, the number of

clients has now grown to more than 3,000 companies in 35 countries, among the

most recent ones well-known UK brands such as Minor Figures or Mindful Chef.







including renewable energy procurement services, CDP reporting and Science Based

Target setting, software for carbon footprint calculations and offsetting,

online ClimatePartner Academy events, and an increased focus on the reduction

and avoidance of emissions.



Moritz Lehmkuhl, founder and CEO of ClimatePartner,: " The clear commitment of

so many companies to take on climate action motivates and drives us forward.

More than three quarters of our clients have already told us they will increase

their efforts to reduce their emissions in 2021. We're taking that as a mandate

to do more ."



For 2021, the company's 15th year, the plan is to continue expanding the team

and to accelerate the development of innovative software to automate

calculation, reduction strategy and offsetting of carbon emissions. Also,

further offices are to be opened in Paris, Stockholm, Milan and Barcelona.



The range of carbon offset projects will also be expanded next year,with a focus

on reforestation and afforestation in South America, the development of more

efficient cookstoves in Africa and other innovative nature-based solutions

focused on carbon removal.



More information: http://www.climatepartner.com



Contact:



Dieter Niewierra, Communications

ClimatePartner GmbH

+49 89 2190974-83

mailto:d.niewierra@climatepartner.com]



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/78717/4791829

OTS: ClimatePartner GmbH





The expansion of the team also brought an increased range of solutions,including renewable energy procurement services, CDP reporting and Science BasedTarget setting, software for carbon footprint calculations and offsetting,online ClimatePartner Academy events, and an increased focus on the reductionand avoidance of emissions.Moritz Lehmkuhl, founder and CEO of ClimatePartner,: " The clear commitment ofso many companies to take on climate action motivates and drives us forward.More than three quarters of our clients have already told us they will increasetheir efforts to reduce their emissions in 2021. We're taking that as a mandateto do more ."For 2021, the company's 15th year, the plan is to continue expanding the teamand to accelerate the development of innovative software to automatecalculation, reduction strategy and offsetting of carbon emissions. Also,further offices are to be opened in Paris, Stockholm, Milan and Barcelona.The range of carbon offset projects will also be expanded next year,with a focuson reforestation and afforestation in South America, the development of moreefficient cookstoves in Africa and other innovative nature-based solutionsfocused on carbon removal.More information: http://www.climatepartner.comContact:Dieter Niewierra, CommunicationsClimatePartner GmbH+49 89 2190974-83mailto:d.niewierra@climatepartner.com]Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/78717/4791829OTS: ClimatePartner GmbH