 

Stars Realign As Football Legend Neymar Jr Goes All In With Pokerstars

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 16:19  |  22   |   |   

Global sports icon returns to the world's largest online poker site

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian football star Neymar Jr has today confirmed he is re-joining PokerStars for an exciting new partnership.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8828951-neymar-jr-goes-all-in-with-pokerstars/.

The partnership is set to be a true collaboration seen across many aspects of the brand. With his off the field passion for poker and gaming, the global sporting icon is a perfect fit for PokerStars and will bring his flair and personality to the online and live tables, as well as to the PokerStars community across the world.

The announcement marks the start of Neymar Jr's new chapter with PokerStars, the home of poker, casino, and sports. A new brand film teases what is to come as Neymar Jr declares he is 'IN' and invites all players into his inner circle, showing the Brazilian star is taking his role well and truly beyond just advertising.

Neymar Jr said, "When I'm not playing football, I love playing cards. Competing with my friends is a huge passion of mine, I love the sense of community, the fun, and the unpredictable moments that can occur in any game. As a true poker fan, I am excited to start a new chapter with PokerStars. Together we'll be creating moments for our community and fans all over the world."

The signing follows a recent global brand refresh for PokerStars as it looks to move beyond just product in a bid to become a global entertainment brand. The brand refresh included PokerStars first dedicated safer gambling TV ads which are just one part of our commitment to keep players safe. The PokerStars dedicated, award winning responsible gaming team was one of the first in the industry and is an integral part of the business.

Martin Nieri, Global Director of Brand and Creative at PokerStars, said: "Neymar Jr is a true global superstar. But what underpins this partnership is his genuine love for poker. It's about a shared passion for the game and the beautiful uncertainty at the heart of it. At PokerStars, we are constantly trying new things to bring new energy, excitement, and entertainment to our customers. Together with Neymar Jr we believe we can take this to the next level for the PokerStars community."

PokerStars x Neymar Jr are set to be the ultimate pair in poker. This is only the start of the journey with more to be revealed in 2021. Until then, a sneak-peak of what's to come can be found here.

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, serving the global poker community. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 200 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site.

PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE: FLTR) (EURONEXT: FLTR).

Play Responsibly! For more information on responsible gaming please visit our website at http://www.pokerstars.com/about/responsible-gaming/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386233/PokerStars_Neymar_Jr.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1164298/PokerStars_Logo.jpg

 

PokerStars x Neymar Jr

 

PokerStars Logo

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stars Realign As Football Legend Neymar Jr Goes All In With Pokerstars Global sports icon returns to the world's largest online poker site TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Brazilian football star Neymar Jr has today confirmed he is re-joining PokerStars for an exciting new partnership. To view the Multimedia …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures Assemble All-Star Team in LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Xbox to Celebrate Gaming and Coding Education Inspired By The Upcoming Animated, Live-Action Adventure 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 800 Million ...
IDTechEx Discuss the Implications of the European Commission's Proposed Regulations on Li-ion ...
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer
Inverter Generator Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton
How Remote Patient Monitoring is Improving Cardiovascular Disease Patient Outcomes, Reports ...
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Expiry of Forbearance Agreements
Global Online Recruitment Software Market will grow to US$ 1795.02 Mn by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR - says ...
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments