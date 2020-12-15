 

DGAP-News Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.14 per share, scrip dividend and further successful disposals above book value

DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Dividend/Disposal
Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.14 per share, scrip dividend and further successful disposals above book value

15.12.2020 / 16:17
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.14 PER SHARE, SCRIP DIVIDEND AND FURTHER SUCCESSFUL DISPOSALS ABOVE BOOK VALUE

15 December 2020

Aroundtown ("the Company" or "AT") announces that its shareholders resolved at the ordinary general meeting on 15 December 2020 the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.14 per share to the holders of record in the security settlement systems on 17 December 2020 (Ex-Date: 16 December 2020). The cash dividend is expected to be paid on 15 January 2021.

As in previous years, the Company is also providing its shareholders with the option to receive their dividend through a Scrip Dividend. From 16 December 2020 to 8 January 2021, shareholders may elect to receive up to 85% of their dividend in the form of Aroundtown shares with the remainder paid in cash ("Scrip Dividend"). Shareholders who do not elect to participate in the Scrip Dividend will receive their dividend in cash.

The subscription price and the subscription ratio in connection with the Scrip Dividend are to be announced on 5 January 2021, and the shares resulting from the Scrip Dividend are expected to be delivered on 21 January 2021.

Further information regarding the subscription offer and the resolution of the ordinary general meeting of shareholders is available at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/general-meeting/ogm-dec-2 ....

€2.6 BILLION (YEAR-TO-DATE) SUCCESSFUL DISPOSALS ABOVE BOOK VALUE

Following the signing of additional disposals, AT's total year-to-date signed disposal volume of non-core and/or mature properties amounts to ca. €2.6 billion ("Disposals"). The Disposals have been sold through numerous transactions and at a profit above book value and a net rent multiple of 19x. The Disposals, which are mainly located in various locations across Germany and the Netherlands included ca. two thirds of retail and wholesale and the remaining were office properties, hotel and development assets. Aroundtown further has an advanced disposal pipeline of half a billion Euro.

DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Dividend/Disposal Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.14 per share, scrip dividend and further successful disposals above book value 15.12.2020 / 16:17 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

