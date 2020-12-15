 

DGAP-DD HelloFresh SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.12.2020 / 16:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Edward Peter Henry
Last name(s): Boyes

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HelloFresh SE

b) LEI
391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161408

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
62.127875 EUR 621278.7500 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
62.1279 EUR 621278.7500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: CREDIT SUISSE SECURITIES (EUROPE) LIMITED
MIC: SICS


15.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HelloFresh SE
Saarbrücker Straße 37a
10405 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.hellofreshgroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63965  15.12.2020 



Diskussion: HelloFresh nach Börsengang
Wertpapier


