 

First American Rebrands Data Division as the Data & Analytics Division

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced the rebrand of its data division as the First American Data & Analytics Division, which has brought together advanced analytic solutions for title automation, fraud risk management, compliance and valuation, powered by the industry’s largest and most complete property information and ownership data. The division remains at the forefront of innovation, leveraging technology and data to deliver best-in-class decisioning solutions to the real estate, mortgage, title and PropTech industries.

“The new brand reflects the significant investments we’ve made to further solidify our industry leadership in data and technology, providing an expanded offering of solutions under the trusted First American brand,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. “Combining our unmatched data assets and solution suite with the most experienced team of experts, the division is uniquely suited to support the needs of established, industry-leading companies and innovative PropTech businesses, as the real estate industry further embraces digital transformation.”

State-of-the-Art Tech and Proprietary Process Fueled by Industry-Leading Data

First American Data & Analytics’ solutions have been awarded over 20 patents for title automation, loan risk assessment, online platforms, optical character recognition and data extraction. Using proprietary document data extraction technology, First American collects, extracts and curates the industry’s most robust and highest quality property-related data, such as mortgages, deeds, assignments, liens, etc. Unlike most real estate data providers, First American’s proprietary process captures all recorded document elements, providing comprehensive data intelligence traditional providers do not. The division currently maintains the largest geographic collection of title plants, representing a dataset of more than 7 billion recorded documents, and adds more than 5 million new document images and more than 20 billion data elements each month to the dataset. Clients utilize First American solutions through a variety of intuitive and flexible platforms, APIs and integrations with technology providers.

