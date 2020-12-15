 

Insight Named a Strong Performer in First Computer Vision Consultancies Report by Top Independent Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions for organizations of all sizes, has been named a strong performer in the report, The Forrester New Wave: Computer Vision Consultancies, Q4 2020. Forrester evaluated 13 of the top computer vision (CV) providers across 10 criteria to help application development and delivery professionals, line-of-business and IT executives select the right partner for their CV needs.

Insight was recognized for its deployment of innovative CV solutions at the edge. According to the report, “Insight has the expertise in building CV pipelines that fit the hardware constraints and the Internet of Things (IoT) platforms to manage them.”

“IoT, connected devices and data are exploding and rapidly changing the world around us, from enabling autonomous vehicles, to detecting and preventing the spread of viruses, to helping manage remote field operations with greater efficiency and precision,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “We know organizations need flexible, scalable solutions to make better sense and holistic use of their data through IoT and machine-learning applications. We’ve brought to market several smart solutions that take advantage of the power of computers to ‘see’ and translate information into practical business applications.”

Insight worked with one of North America’s largest railroad companies on an IoT-powered drone solution to remotely monitor track conditions and automate preventative maintenance based on digital images. A similar, automated “Drone as a Service” model was developed for a major Midwest utility company to safely inspect wind turbines from a distance by analyzing drone imaging of turbine blades.

Insight also partnered with a global mining company to employ a camera and sensor-driven artificial intelligence (AI) system to optimize performance of crushed ore bins and enhance the safety of workers who no longer need to manually inspect the equipment.

With a team of 1,200 Digital Innovation engineers, architects and technical consultants, Insight maintains the expertise to design and manage CV models deployed across mobile devices, vehicles, and in settings with limited or no network connectivity.

Its Insight Connected Platform, a flexible, scalable IoT application for managing people, places, equipment and notifications, has accelerated Insight’s ability to deliver innovative CV solutions to clients across industries and across the world. The proprietary platform is core to its ability to deliver solutions at the edge, collecting data from IoT-connected devices and sensors to provide real-time data visualization that informs decision-making.

“We know how to transform data into intelligence through edge computing, and the Insight Connected Platform helps our clients innovate, realize efficiencies and improve operations,” said Stan Lequin, senior vice president and general manager, Digital Innovation at Insight. “When we drive business outcomes through digital innovation and the intelligent use of data for our clients, we are a true, trusted partner helping lead them on a digital transformation journey.”

To download a complimentary copy of the Forrester New Wave: Computer Vision Consultancies Report, visit insight.com here. For more information on Insight’s Digital Innovation solutions, contact Insight at ConnectedSolutions@insight.com or 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

