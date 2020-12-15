Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Capital Markets Day: Vossloh presents corporate strategy and considers itself ideally positioned for the future

Railways attracting increased attention worldwide as the most environmentally friendly mode of transport

Increased levels of rail traffic will have a significant positive influence on Vossloh's business in the medium and long term

Continuous monitoring of the condition of rail infrastructure with sensors enables a significant increase in the efficiency of track maintenance

Strategic orientation based on combining the existing core business with innovative digital business models

Preliminary outlook for 2021 with significantly improved operational profitability

Medium and long-term financial ambitions anticipate above-average growth and further increase in profitability



Werdohl, December 15, 2020. At today's virtual Capital Markets Day, the Executive Board of Vossloh AG presented the company's most recently adopted corporate strategy. The Executive Board also presented and discussed its preliminary forecast for the coming 2021 fiscal year as well as its medium and long-term financial ambitions.



Greater levels of rail traffic

Megatrends such as population growth, urbanization, the globalization of trade flows, digitalization and the increasingly important topic of sustainability make it essential to markedly accelerate the shift of passenger and freight transport from roads to rails. Expansion of existing rail networks in proportion to the increasing level of traffic is not possible in practical terms. Therefore, it will become a matter of key importance to increase the availability of rail infrastructure, and tracks in particular. Modern train control systems such as ETCS and the increasing shift to digital interlockings will facilitate increased traffic density on rail lines in the medium term. This additional rail traffic will inevitably lead to increased wear, and thus to greater demand for rail infrastructure components. Vossloh currently generates roughly 90 percent of its Group sales with such components. As the level of rail line utilization increases, the amount of time available for maintenance measures decreases. This means that maintenance models need to become much more efficient, ideally identifying and remedying defects before they lead to serious problems. Increased network capacity utilization results in increased economic damage due to the unavailability of rail line sections. Furthermore, fast preventive maintenance technologies will become even more important in the future. Vossloh's patented high-speed grinding, for example, makes it possible to perform maintenance work almost entirely without rail line disruption and reduces the likelihood of severe rail defects when used on a regular basis.