Keysight’s 5G Device Test Solutions Selected by MRT for Regulatory Testing

MRT selected Keysight’s 5G RF/RRM DVT conformance toolset to validate 5G new radio (NR) devices in compliance to regulatory standards mandated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US, the Telecom Engineering Center (TELEC) in Japan and the radio equipment directive (RED) for CE marking in Europe. The test lab also selected Keysight’s RF automation toolset for certification mandated by 3GPP.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that MRT , a provider of radio frequency (RF) and electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) certification services, has selected Keysight’s 5G test solutions for regulatory testing of 5G devices.

“We’re pleased that MRT chose Keysight’s 5G device test solutions to help 5G vendors deliver innovative products that meet the requirements of regulatory bodies,” said Cao Peng, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “Keysight is committed to enabling a growing ecosystem of 5G vendors to confidently validate mobile devices in both conducted and radiated test environments across sub-7GHz (FR1) and mmWave (FR2) spectrum.”

Based on the company’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, Keysight’s 5G regulatory test solutions measure the power levels and thus signal strength and emissions produced by a 5G mobile device. The UXM 5G network emulator supports 5G NR and 4G LTE access technologies. Keysight’s 5G device test solutions enable users to validate 5G devices in both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) mode, and across any 3GPP-specified frequency band. Comprehensive testing of wireless devices on common hardware and software platforms leads to cost-effective, accurate and repeatable performance and certification testing.

“Keysight’s 5G test platforms are critical in helping our customers quickly, smoothly and successfully meet regulatory requirements and deadlines,” said Marlin Chen, general manager at MRT. “Keysight’s breadth of 5G solutions for device certification allows MRT to scale in line with market demand.”

The selected toolsets are part of Keysight's suite of 5G network emulation solutions, which enable mobile operators, chipset and device manufacturers, as well as test labs, to validate new devices across the workflow from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. Keysight’s 5G conformance toolsets also address test requirements specified by the global certification forum (GCF), PTCRB and CTIA.

