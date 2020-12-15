Harris Williams Advises Appalachian Railcar Services, LLC on its Sale to Cathcart Rail, LLC

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Appalachian Railcar Services, LLC (ARS), a portfolio company of GenNx360 Capital Partners (GenNx360), on its sale to Cathcart Rail, LLC (Cathcart) and its financial partner, Star America Infrastructure Partners, LLC (together with its related persons, Star America). ARS is one of the largest railcar repair companies in the U.S., providing a range of industrial logistics services including certified tank and freight car repair; various interior and exterior cleaning, coating and lining services; mobile repair; on-site customer repair operations; switching operations; and railcar storage. The transaction was led by Frank Mountcastle, Jeff Burkett and Trey Balson of the Harris Williams Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

“ARS CEO Scott Driggers and the rest of the management team have grown the company into an impressive platform in the railcar repair services sector,” said Jeff Burkett, a director at Harris Williams. “We believe ARS is one of the most trusted and reliable railcar service providers in the country, and we are excited to see how the company will advance in partnership with Cathcart in the coming years. The sale of ARS adds to our transportation infrastructure practice and specifically our rail services experience.”

“ARS is recognized within the rail industry as providing best-in-class services to a diverse client base,” said Frank Mountcastle, a managing director at Harris Williams. “There is strong investor interest in high-quality assets like ARS, and we believe ARS has found an excellent partner in Cathcart. We look forward to watching the partnership thrive.”

Scott Driggers, CEO at ARS, said, “Harris Williams’ expertise advising rail services companies and their familiarity with the buyer landscape made them the ideal partner for this transaction. We are grateful for their guidance and believe all parties enjoyed a tremendous outcome.”

ARS is one of the largest railcar repair companies in the U.S., providing a range of industrial logistics services including certified tank and freight car repair; various interior and exterior cleaning, coating and lining services; mobile repair; on-site customer repair operations; switching operations; and railcar storage. ARS serves numerous Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries, including agriculture, chemicals, manufacturing, energy, food processing and logistics throughout the Midwest, Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Eleanor, West Virginia, the company operates under a management team with over 150 years of industry experience.