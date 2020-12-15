BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although 3D printing as a technology has been around for several decades, it has made serious headway into factories, homes, and offices since the patents for the fused deposition modeling (FDM) printing process expired in 2009. In the years have that followed, 3D modeling has become increasingly popular – in homes for hobbyists and in industry, particularly for prototyping and the early phases of product development. But in 2020, the landscape began to change once more.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the 3D printing sector and its end users (such as printing bureaus), new directions of travel have nonetheless emerged. Some opportunities have even been directly prompted by the pandemic.

3D printing and the fight against COVID-19

In late 2019/early 2020, health systems in much of the world went onto a war footing as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. Demand for PPE and medical peripherals like filters and swabs went through the roof, but 3D printing was well placed to respond – and it did. Italian company Isinnova developed a 3D-printed connector, the Charlotte valve, which could be used to fit a commercial snorkeling mask to CPAP machine; this was swiftly followed by 3D-printed swabs and personalized 3D-printed face masks. Even emergency dwellings to isolate quarantined patients were printed. All of these were gratefully received but highlighted an issue that continues to plague the sector: a lack of regulatory control and standardization within 3D printing as a whole made it difficult for printed medical devices to gain the approvals required for use as medical devices. This, in turn, limited the extent to which they could be used.

However, the expanding range of materials used in printing, along with the experience granted by COVID-19, has alerted many people to the potential of 3D printing in healthcare. In particular, the ability to produce specialist, customized items on demand is attractive because it reduces waste and inventory throughout the supply chain. While traditional plastic filaments may be of limited use, given their fragility and issues around infection control, the increasing use of metal and bio-printing is opening up a world of possibilities.