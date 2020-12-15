 

Everbridge Earns Awards for Best Company Culture and Best CEO for 2020 in the Category for Largest Companies

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the company was awarded Best Company Culture and that David Meredith was awarded Best CEO by the 2020 Comparably Awards for large companies.

Everbridge Earns Awards for Best Company Culture and Best CEO for 2020

Everbridge Earns Awards for Best Company Culture and Best CEO for 2020 (Photo: Business Wire)

Everbridge ranked top 50 in the largest company category, including Adobe, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Zoom, for Best Company Culture and Everbridge CEO David Meredith was listed in the Best CEO category including honorees such as Zoom’s Eric Yuan, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Apple’s Timothy Cook, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Everbridge received exceptionally high ratings from its employees including an overall A Rating for Company Culture and a CEO Rating of A+. The awards reflect sentiment ratings of employees based on 20 core metrics (e.g. leadership, environment, compensation, team, outlook, career growth, work-life balance, and benefits.) View the full list here.

“The attributes that define what makes great workplaces and leaders have not changed in 2020,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “The names on the list of Best CEOs and Best Company Cultures invest just as much in the growth of the business as they do in their employees, and Everbridge is no exception. Workers specifically applaud David Meredith’s strong mission-driven leadership, and the company’s focus on inclusivity and transparency during the pandemic.”

Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding, generates nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 U.S. companies. Comparably represents one of the most trusted third-party sites for workplace culture and company leadership.

“As a mission-driven company providing technology to keep people safe and organizations running for thousands of corporate, government and healthcare customers around the globe, we pride ourselves on creating a collaborative, transparent, and inclusive working environment,” said Cara Antonacci, Head of the Everbridge People Team. “Supported by the leadership of our CEO David Meredith, these two awards underscore Everbridge’s success in creating a highly productive, empowering and fun company culture that continues to attract the best talent around the world as we develop life-saving technology and solutions.”

Disclaimer

