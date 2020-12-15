 

UBS Hires Leading Private Wealth Management Advisor Team in Atlanta, Georgia

UBS Private Wealth Management (PWM) today announced that Jeff Lewis, Steve May, and John McColskey, have joined the firm as Managing Director-ranked Financial Advisors in Atlanta, Georgia.

Also joining UBS are Jessie Searles and Mary Bennett, who will serve as Relationship Managers, as well as Portfolio Associate John Lindsey. The team will report to Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Private Wealth Management Market Head.

“We are excited to bring Jeff, Steve and John onto our platform, as we continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive financial advisors in the industry,” said John Mathews, Head of Ultra-High Net Worth and PWM Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management. “We believe we have the strongest platform for Private Wealth Advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of Ultra-High Net Worth capabilities, advisors like Jeff, Steve and John will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.”

“Jeff, Steve and John bring a significant amount of experience in the wealth management industry to UBS,” said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast PWM Market Head at UBS. “Their reputation in Atlanta precedes them and we look forward to having them help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”

Jeff joins UBS as a former Managing Director and Head of Investments and Advice for the Southeast Region of J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank. In this role, he led a team of investment professionals responsible for providing advice on portfolio construction, asset allocation, manager selection and opportunistic trading across both public and private markets. He comes to UBS with 17 years of investment experience at J.P. Morgan.

Steve was a Managing Director and banker in the Atlanta office of J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank for 13 years. He also previously led Wachovia’s Financial Planning Division for the Georgia/Mid-South region and began his career in public accounting as a CPA with Arthur Andersen’s Family Wealth Planning group.

John was a Managing Director and banker with J.P. Morgan’s Private Bank for five years before joining UBS. He has had an extensive career in the financial services industry advising ultra-high net worth individuals, families, family offices and institutions. Prior to J.P Morgan, John served as President of Meritage Capital.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

