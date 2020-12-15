FOX News International to Launch in Chile, Panama and Portugal Beginning December 17th

FOX News International, FOX News Media’s international streaming service, will be made available in Chile, Panama and Portugal starting December 17th. The launch further expands the platform’s distribution to 30 countries worldwide, surpassing FOX News Media’s original goal of reaching 20 countries by year end.

Featuring live streams of FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN) along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, FOX News International delivered its highest performing month since launch in November 2020. In the week surrounding the United States presidential election, the platform notched a record in total app downloads and iOS trials. According to Sensor Tower, FOX News International was listed among the top news apps on the Apple app store across Europe during the week of November 2nd, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Finland, Czech Republic, Spain and the Netherlands, as well as in Mexico.