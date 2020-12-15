 

FOX News International to Launch in Chile, Panama and Portugal Beginning December 17th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 17:25  |  55   |   |   

FOX News International, FOX News Media’s international streaming service, will be made available in Chile, Panama and Portugal starting December 17th. The launch further expands the platform’s distribution to 30 countries worldwide, surpassing FOX News Media’s original goal of reaching 20 countries by year end.

Featuring live streams of FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN) along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs, FOX News International delivered its highest performing month since launch in November 2020. In the week surrounding the United States presidential election, the platform notched a record in total app downloads and iOS trials. According to Sensor Tower, FOX News International was listed among the top news apps on the Apple app store across Europe during the week of November 2nd, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Finland, Czech Republic, Spain and the Netherlands, as well as in Mexico.

Since launching in Mexico this past August, FOX News International has expanded to an additional 29 countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Costa Rica, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Iceland. Available via iOS, Android, AppleTV and AndroidTV in all 30 countries, the service is also accessible through Amazon Fire TV.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the newly announced AVOD service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

Seite 1 von 2
Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX News International to Launch in Chile, Panama and Portugal Beginning December 17th FOX News International, FOX News Media’s international streaming service, will be made available in Chile, Panama and Portugal starting December 17th. The launch further expands the platform’s distribution to 30 countries worldwide, surpassing FOX …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
Velodyne Lidar’s Velabit Wins Silicon Valley Robotics Innovation Award
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
FOX News Media to Launch Ad-Supported Streaming Weather Service FOX Weather In 2021
08.12.20
FOX News Media Announces Podcast Catalog Now Available on Amazon Music
07.12.20
FOX News Channel Names Tom Lowell Executive Vice President and Managing Editor of News
02.12.20
FOX News Channel Delivers Highest-Rated November in Network History in Primetime Across Total Viewers and the Key 25-54 Demographic
23.11.20
FOX Nation to Present Its First Original Holiday Production Entitled “Christmas in the Rockies”
21.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 47/20
16.11.20
FOX News Digital Network Records Highest Month of Multiplatform Views in History