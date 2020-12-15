Comcast & WarnerMedia Bring the HBO Max App to Xfinity X1 and Flex

WarnerMedia and Comcast announced the rollout of the HBO Max app on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex , providing Xfinity customers with access to HBO Max’s full portfolio of original series and programming in one integrated experience.

The HBO Max App Begins Rolling Out to Xfinity X1 and Flex Customers Today (Photo: Business Wire)

X1 and Flex customers will be able to access the HBO Max app over the Internet by saying “HBO Max” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or, for example, by saying the name of a desired title (like, “The Flight Attendant”). Xfinity customers will also be able to find the HBO Max app content library integrated throughout the X1 and Flex experience, including in current and evergreen collections such as “Best of 2020,” “Kids and Family,” “Black Film & TV” and more.

The launch on Xfinity comes just in time for the release of the highly anticipated feature film Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot debuting on HBO Max on Christmas Day – the same day it hits theaters across the country. Wonder Woman 1984 will be available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Xfinity customers on supported X1 and Flex devices.

“Since launching HBO Max, our teams have worked closely to deliver an HBO Max experience that would provide more frictionless access to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and we’re thrilled to debut the app today,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, Head of Sales and Account Management, WarnerMedia Distribution. “Millions of Xfinity customers can now easily explore all that HBO Max has to offer with a simple voice command.”

“The addition of the HBO Max app is another example of how we make it easier for customers to find their favorite live, on demand or streamed entertainment— all accessible with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable. “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s efforts to bring the HBO Max app to X1 and Flex in time for the holidays and the anticipated premiere of Wonder Woman 1984.”

Xfinity delivers the best entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices and through its leading Xfinity Internet service. X1 provides the most comprehensive library of entertainment on one platform with thousands of choices – aggregating live TV, On Demand, and popular streaming apps from a growing collection of networks and streaming services. Xfinity Flex is a 4K streaming device included with Xfinity Internet that extends the best features of X1 to customers who prefer only a broadband experience. It gives them one integrated guide to access all of their favorite streaming video and music apps, as well as a TV interface to manage their Xfinity WiFi, mobile, security and automation services – all of which is controllable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.