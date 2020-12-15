 

Comcast & WarnerMedia Bring the HBO Max App to Xfinity X1 and Flex

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 17:29  |  88   |   |   

WarnerMedia and Comcast announced the rollout of the HBO Max app on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, providing Xfinity customers with access to HBO Max’s full portfolio of original series and programming in one integrated experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005885/en/

The HBO Max App Begins Rolling Out to Xfinity X1 and Flex Customers Today (Photo: Business Wire)

The HBO Max App Begins Rolling Out to Xfinity X1 and Flex Customers Today (Photo: Business Wire)

X1 and Flex customers will be able to access the HBO Max app over the Internet by saying “HBO Max” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or, for example, by saying the name of a desired title (like, “The Flight Attendant”). Xfinity customers will also be able to find the HBO Max app content library integrated throughout the X1 and Flex experience, including in current and evergreen collections such as “Best of 2020,” “Kids and Family,” “Black Film & TV” and more.

The launch on Xfinity comes just in time for the release of the highly anticipated feature film Wonder Woman 1984 starring Gal Gadot debuting on HBO Max on Christmas Day – the same day it hits theaters across the country. Wonder Woman 1984 will be available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to Xfinity customers on supported X1 and Flex devices.

“Since launching HBO Max, our teams have worked closely to deliver an HBO Max experience that would provide more frictionless access to Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, and we’re thrilled to debut the app today,” said Jennifer Mirgorod, Head of Sales and Account Management, WarnerMedia Distribution. “Millions of Xfinity customers can now easily explore all that HBO Max has to offer with a simple voice command.”

“The addition of the HBO Max app is another example of how we make it easier for customers to find their favorite live, on demand or streamed entertainment— all accessible with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote,” said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable. “I’m incredibly proud of our team’s efforts to bring the HBO Max app to X1 and Flex in time for the holidays and the anticipated premiere of Wonder Woman 1984.”

Xfinity delivers the best entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices and through its leading Xfinity Internet service. X1 provides the most comprehensive library of entertainment on one platform with thousands of choices – aggregating live TV, On Demand, and popular streaming apps from a growing collection of networks and streaming services. Xfinity Flex is a 4K streaming device included with Xfinity Internet that extends the best features of X1 to customers who prefer only a broadband experience. It gives them one integrated guide to access all of their favorite streaming video and music apps, as well as a TV interface to manage their Xfinity WiFi, mobile, security and automation services – all of which is controllable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

Seite 1 von 2
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comcast & WarnerMedia Bring the HBO Max App to Xfinity X1 and Flex WarnerMedia and Comcast announced the rollout of the HBO Max app on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, providing Xfinity customers with access to HBO Max’s full portfolio of original series and programming in one integrated experience. This press release …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces an End-of-Year Christmas Update
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Provides Business Update
Innovative Industrial Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividends
Apartment Income REIT Corp. Completes Separation from Aimco
In the context of implementation of its financial restructuring and the agreement in principle ...
Velodyne Lidar’s Velabit Wins Silicon Valley Robotics Innovation Award
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Eurofins Launches a Rapid SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Test and a RT-PCR Test in a Self-Sampled, Gargling ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BevCanna Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
Comcast, Colorado Attorney General, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman & Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock Launching More Than 20 WiFi-connected “Lift Zones” in Denver Metro Area
14:00 Uhr
Comcast Launching WiFi-Connected “Lift Zones” in Oregon/SW Washington
14.12.20
FreeWheel Names Mark McKee as Chief Revenue Officer, United States
14.12.20
Sky will mit 5G-Technik dichter an die Fußball-Fans rücken
13.12.20
AT&T hat vielleicht gerade HBO Max gerettet
10.12.20
Comcast to Launch Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity Platforms
08.12.20
FC Augsburg über Impulspapier: 'Vorgehensweise absolut adäquat'
07.12.20
Mainz 05 zu TV-Geldern: 'Stärkeres Signal der Solidarität gewünscht'
07.12.20
FC Augsburg über TV-Geld-Verteilung: 'Erster vernünftiger Schritt'
07.12.20
Comcast Extends COVID Support With 60 Days of Free Internet for Low-Income Customers and Free Access to the Nation’s Largest Public WiFi Network Through June 30, 2021