i3 Interactive Expands International Presence, Acquires Controlling Interest in India-Based Online Poker Operation

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i3 Interactive Inc. (“i3 Interactive” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETS) (FRA: F0O3) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced transaction (the “Transaction”) to acquire a controlling interest in an Indian entity (the “Indian Operating Entity”) which owns an active Indian poker brand (the “Indian Poker Operation”). The completion of the Transaction marks the latest step in the Company’s continued efforts to capitalize on the international growth of poker and create long-term value for its shareholders.



“We are thrilled to have completed this Transaction. With the historical and projected growth of poker in India the Company has strategically positioned itself within a key market in order to deliver strong performance and return on shareholder value. This acquisition is a significant step forward in executing on our strategy to identify and pursue growth in strategic markets. The Indian Poker Operation creates an immediate additional stream of recurring revenues from a loyal customer base in an established international market for the poker business,” said Chris Neville, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.