 

Extraordinary General Meeting in Copperstone Resources AB (publ)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.12.2020, 17:23  |  64   |   |   

Stockholm December 15, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

Copperstone Resources AB (publ) (”Copperstone” or the ”Company”) today 15 December 2020 at 15:00 held an extraordinary general meeting at the offices of Hannes Snellman Attorneys, Kungsträdgårdsgatan 20, SE-111 47 Stockholm.

RESOLUTIONS

The resolutions made are presented below. All resolutions were unanimous.

Resolution on approval of transaction in accordance with Addendum with Sunstone Metals Ltd (“Sunstone”) (item 6 on the agenda)

The extraordinary general meeting resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to approve the transaction regarding a final payment amounting to SEK 21.2 million in cash to Sunstone in accordance with the addendum (the “Addendum”) between the Company and Sunstone. The Addendum is an amendment to the agreement between Sunstone and the Company regarding the acquisition of Avalon Minerals Viscaria AB, concluded in March 2019 (the “Viscaria agreement”). The Viscaria agreement provided for an additional purchase price (the “APP”), conditional upon the Viscaria acquisition being granted environmental permit for the contemplated mining operations, and has consisted of a cash portion of SEK 20 million (if the permit was granted within seven years) and an equity portion of 46 million new shares (without limitation in time for the permit). The APP can now, with the approval of the general meeting be pre-payed fully according to the Addendum, which stipulates that the Company shall pay a total of SEK 26 million. Of this, SEK 4.8 million has been paid in advance in the form of a down payment, and the Company now has, after the general meeting’s approval, the possibility to pay the remaining SEK 21.2 million to Sunstone, when the planned rights issue has been completed.

Resolution on authorisation of the board of directors to resolve on a preferential rights issue (item 7 on the agenda)

The extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the board of directors, on an authorisation for the board of directors to, before next year’s annual general meeting, at one or more than one occasion, resolve on share issues, within the limitations of the articles of association, with preferential rights for current shareholders, to be paid in cash, in kind or through set-off. Issuance of new shares pursuant to the authorisation shall be executed on customary terms under current market circumstances. The board of directors has the right to resolve on issuance of new shares in an aggregate maximum amount of approximately SEK 160 million by virtue of the authorisation.

Disclaimer

