 

360VUZ Video App attracts top international investors

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 17:36  |  24   |   |   

- New international investment participation from Knollwood, Impact46, AlFalaj Investment and DAI

- 360VUZ partners with over 25 new Telcos in Q3 2020

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 360VUZ, the immersive video mobile app attracts top international investors and confirms that it secured an additional round of investment to gear up for a strong Series B round. This investment brings the startup's total amount raised to $8.4 million.

Khaled Zaatarah, founder and CEO, 360VUZ

The round had new investors participation from Knollwood Investment Advisory, Impact46, AlFalaj Investment and DAI. The new funding will be used to advance the development of the immersive video app proprietary technology and innovative features, expand its global reach and offer more personalized experiences to build a hyper-connected world.

Chris Rogers, 360VUZ Board Member and Mobile industry expert said: "360VUZ is uniquely positioned to build a global success story. The company has already demonstrated success in building an innovative product that is capable of being highly scalable to different geographies globally." 

"Giving users an unparalleled social immersive experience while building a highly scalable and lucrative business is our focus. We are as well very thrilled that we had the strongest and most profitable quarter to date. Our aim is to elevate our innovative technologies and features to continue in removing constraints of people. We believe that now more than ever our mission is vital to help people and businesses from all around the world by removing barriers of TTA (Travel, Time and Access) using our immersive platform and technologies." said Khaled Zaatarah, founder and Chief Executive Officer, 360VUZ.

360VUZ has been releasing major innovative features on monthly basis such as the Celebrity Voice Chat Feature and VIP Chat Feature in line with the vision to give users an unmatched experience to connect users, fans and celebrities together and revolutionizing the immersive social experience by building on the Entertainment value curve and making the platform not just a viewing experience but an immersive social experience.

In Q3 2020 alone, 360VUZ signed agreements with over 25 new Telcos from around the world covering markets such as the UK, Spain, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Turkey, Morocco, Algeria, and South Africa. The new agreements were set to ease out the subscription for 360VUZ users around the globe and enhance their immersive experience. Telecoms are seeing that immersive media and 5G are the future of video broadcasting. Immersive media such as VR, AR and XR will disrupt the market and will change leadership in telecommunications. 5G is enhancing the user experience of the new media industry.

"With the rise of the entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia, 360VUZ is in a great position to capitalize on this opportunity with its innovative technology and offer a full virtual experience. We're excited to share the journey with the 360VUZ team, and admire their desire and determination to explore various areas of partnership with both local and international enterprises and introducing a product to serve a global scale." Added Abdulaziz Alomran, Founding Partner at Impact46.

The new investment is gearing the startup for a strong Series B investment round and positioning 360VUZ as one of the most well capitalized startups in the media and entertainment space. 

In addition to Knollwood, Impact46, and DAI investment participation, 360VUZ is backed by investors such as Shorooq Partners, KBW Ventures, Media Visions, AlTouq Group, Vision Ventures, Hala Ventures, 500Startups, Magnus Olsson, Samih Toukan, Jonathan Labin, DTEC Ventures, Plug and Play Ventures, Al Rashid family and other strategic angel investors.

Founded in 2017, The 360VUZ Teleporter mobile app has established a strong global rollout, connecting users in more than 25 countries with a significant increase in user engagement and revenues month over month.

Stay updated with us on Instagram :  https://bit.ly/360VUZ-Instagram

Our 360VUZ Mobile App Link : https://bit.ly/360VUZ-App-PR

About 360VUZ

360VUZ was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Khaled Zaatarah. 360VUZ has offices in Dubai, UAE, Los Angeles, California, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, counts a team of more than 30 people with specialties in various types of innovation and product development expertise across multiple technology sectors. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1386317/Khaled_Zaatarah_360VUZ.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

360VUZ Video App attracts top international investors - New international investment participation from Knollwood, Impact46, AlFalaj Investment and DAI - 360VUZ partners with over 25 new Telcos in Q3 2020 DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - 360VUZ, the immersive video mobile app attracts top …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures Assemble All-Star Team in LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Xbox to Celebrate Gaming and Coding Education Inspired By The Upcoming Animated, Live-Action Adventure 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 800 Million ...
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
TIDAL Extends Holiday Cheer With 4 Months of Any TIDAL Plan For $4 Limited-Time Offer
How Remote Patient Monitoring is Improving Cardiovascular Disease Patient Outcomes, Reports ...
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Expiry of Forbearance Agreements
Global Online Recruitment Software Market will grow to US$ 1795.02 Mn by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR - says ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Guardant Health AMEA Wins Frost & Sullivan's Market Leadership Award for Liquid Biopsy in Precision ...
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments