Smart City Platforms Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 181750 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.3% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart City Platforms Market is Segmented by Type (Connectivity Management Platform, Integration Platform, Device Management Platform, Security Platform, Data Management Platform, Other), Application (Smart Mobility/Transportation, Extended City Services, Smart Utilities, Infrastructure Management, Environment Planning, Other), Key Vendors and Regional Growth : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

In 2019, the global Smart City Platforms market size was USD 96870 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 181750 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2026.

The major factor driving the smart city platforms market size is government and cities giving priority to platform providers compared to standalone smart solutions because of scalability and other smart solutions.

This report focuses on the global Smart City Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart City Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SMART CITY PLATFORMS MARKET SIZE

As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, there is a decline in smart city networks' adoption. While lockdowns across countries have called for improved technology deployment in surveillance systems, citizen tracking, service billing optimization, patient monitoring, and law enforcement, instability in manufacturing and supply chains poses a major challenge to smart cities' development. The smart city platforms market is expected to witness growth after the first half of 2021 due to investments.

Increased demand for platform providers is one of the main factors expected to drive the smart city platform market size. Every solution provider needs a network to deliver a smart solution. However, there is a range of start-ups and small businesses providing standalone implementation solutions. From the government's point of view, they would appreciate a solution provider that can incorporate all solutions into a single framework, thereby providing more information to manage the city, make informed decisions and introduce an integrated data platform.