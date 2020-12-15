 

Smart City Platforms Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 181750 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.3% | Valuates Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.12.2020, 17:30  |  58   |   |   

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smart City Platforms Market is Segmented by Type (Connectivity Management Platform, Integration Platform, Device Management Platform, Security Platform, Data Management Platform, Other), Application (Smart Mobility/Transportation, Extended City Services, Smart Utilities, Infrastructure Management, Environment Planning, Other), Key Vendors and Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

Valuates_Reports_Logo

In 2019, the global Smart City Platforms market size was USD 96870 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 181750 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 9.3% during 2021-2026.

The major factor driving the smart city platforms market size is government and cities giving priority to platform providers compared to standalone smart solutions because of scalability and other smart solutions. 

This report focuses on the global Smart City Platforms status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart City Platforms development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report For COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Smart City Platforms Market: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-39N905/Global_Sm ...

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SMART CITY PLATFORMS MARKET SIZE

As a result of the outbreak of COVID-19, there is a decline in smart city networks' adoption. While lockdowns across countries have called for improved technology deployment in surveillance systems, citizen tracking, service billing optimization, patient monitoring, and law enforcement, instability in manufacturing and supply chains poses a major challenge to smart cities' development. The smart city platforms market is expected to witness growth after the first half of 2021 due to investments.

Increased demand for platform providers is one of the main factors expected to drive the smart city platform market size. Every solution provider needs a network to deliver a smart solution. However, there is a range of start-ups and small businesses providing standalone implementation solutions. From the government's point of view, they would appreciate a solution provider that can incorporate all solutions into a single framework, thereby providing more information to manage the city, make informed decisions and introduce an integrated data platform.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Smart City Platforms Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 181750 Million by 2026 at CAGR 9.3% | Valuates Reports BANGALORE, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Smart City Platforms Market is Segmented by Type (Connectivity Management Platform, Integration Platform, Device Management Platform, Security Platform, Data Management Platform, Other), Application …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Why Silver Prices Could Realize Huge Benefits From Surge In Solar Panels And 5G Demand
Microsoft and Warner Bros. Pictures Assemble All-Star Team in LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Xbox to Celebrate Gaming and Coding Education Inspired By The Upcoming Animated, Live-Action Adventure 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Devices Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 800 Million ...
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
How Remote Patient Monitoring is Improving Cardiovascular Disease Patient Outcomes, Reports ...
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Expiry of Forbearance Agreements
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Global Online Recruitment Software Market will grow to US$ 1795.02 Mn by 2028 at 5.9% CAGR - says ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Guardant Health AMEA Wins Frost & Sullivan's Market Leadership Award for Liquid Biopsy in Precision ...
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
Global Respiratory Care Devices Market was Valued at US$ 15527.49 Mn in 2019 Growing at a CAGR of ...
NASA-Based ActivePure Technology Rapidly Eliminates 99.9% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 Virus in ...
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
Cardiac Pacemaker Market Worth $ 7.54 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 4.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments