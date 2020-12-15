DGAP-Ad-hoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA receives approval from KfW for a KfW Entrepreneur Loan of EUR 40.0 million 15-Dec-2020 / 17:34 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: H&R KGaA receives approval from KfW for a KfW Entrepreneur Loan of EUR 40.0 million

Salzbergen, Germany, December 15, 2020. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (short: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) today received a binding commitment for a KfW Entrepreneur Loan in the amount of EUR 40.0 million from the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW). It is a repayment loan at standard market conditions and with a term of six years. One of the conditions of the KfW Entrepreneur Loan is that no dividend payments are made during the term or until the loan is repaid in full.

As a supplement to existing financing instruments, the KfW Entrepreneur Loan ensures liquidity even in the event of a prolonged or worsening COVID-19 pandemic, expands the financial scope and ensures the financial stability and flexibility of H&R KGaA. The management of H&R KGaA will continuously evaluate the further development of the COVID-19 pandemic and the financing options of H&R KGaA and, if necessary, examine the possibility of early repayment of the KfW Entrepreneur Loan to remove the dividend restriction.

Contact:

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA, Head of Investor Relations / Communication, Ties Kaiser

Neuenkirchener Straße 8, 48499 Salzbergen

Phone.: +49 40 43218-321, Fax: +49 40 43218-390

Mail: ties.kaiser@hur.com

www.hur.com

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA:

H&R KGaA is a specialty-chemicals company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard segment. It develops and manufactures crude-oil-based chemical and pharmaceutical specialty products and produces high-precision plastic parts.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts:

This insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation [MAR] contains forward-looking statements. The statements are based on the current estimates and forecasts by the Management Team and the information available to it at this time. These forward-looking statements do not provide any warranty for the future developments and results contained therein. The future developments and results are dependent on a number of factors; they entail various risks and contingencies and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this insider information pursuant to Article 17 of the MAR.

15-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA Neuenkirchener Str. 8 48499 Salzbergen Germany Phone: +49 (0)40 43 218 321 Fax: +49 (0)40 43 218 390 E-mail: investor.relations@hur.com Internet: www.hur.com ISIN: DE000A2E4T77 WKN: A2E4T7 Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1155448

End of Announcement DGAP News Service