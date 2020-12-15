Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited and Mauna Kea Technologies Announce the “Imaging and Robotics in Surgery (IRiS) Alliance”

Regulatory News:

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, ‘Telix’) a biopharmaceutical company developing diagnostic and therapeutic products using Molecularly Targeted Radiation (MTR) and Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA, ‘Mauna Kea’) inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe- and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, today announced an exclusive scientific and clinical research collaboration in the field of molecular imaging guided urologic oncology.

The Telix and Mauna Kea scientific and clinical research collaboration is called the “Imaging and Robotics in Surgery (IRiS) Alliance,” or “IRiS Alliance,” and was created to further develop the combined technological capabilities of both companies. The IRiS Alliance was formed based on the belief that the use of cancer-specific Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agents, including dual-modality tracers that combine PET and fluorescent (optical) techniques, in conjunction with confocal laser endomicroscopy, may significantly improve surgical techniques and clinical outcomes in patients with urologic cancers.